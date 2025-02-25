Blairgowrie Doddie Weir fundraiser gets Len seal of approval following MND diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie Doddie Weir fundraiser gets Len seal of approval following MND diagnosis

Len Seal was a welcome visitor to Blairgowrie Rugby Club as it celebrated the success of its Take a Seat for Doddie appeal.

By Morag Lindsay
Len Seal seated on chair surrounded by wife and daughter and others associated with Blairgowrie rugby club
From left, Peter Duncan from Blairgowrie Rugby Club, Hannah Donaldson, Len Seal (seated), Jayne Strachan, Kay Seal and Blairgowrie Rugby Club's Andy McOuat. Image: Clare McMicking/CraicN Communications

Blairgowrie Rugby Club has invited one last local VIP to “Take a Seat for Doddie”.

Supporter Len Seal visited Blairgowrie Rugby Club to try out its one-of-a-kind chair, which was made from shirts associated with Doddie Weir’s sporting career.

The seat – the work of local upholsterer Jayne Strachan – recently raised £1,600 at auction in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

It’s off to a new home now, but not before Blairgowrie community stalwart Len gave it his blessing.

Len was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, the condition Doddie Weir battled before his death in 2022.

Doddie Weir in tartan suit standing in spotlight among audience at showbiz event
Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir’s campaigning raised awareness of MND. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Blairgowrie RFC’s Andy McOuat said they were honoured to welcome him, along with wife Kay and daughter Hannah.

“Len got in touch with us after hearing about the Doddie chair,” said Andy.

“He has recently been diagnosed with MND, so the opportunity to ‘take a seat for Doddie’ and highlight the charity further was particularly apt.”

Changes led to MND diagnosis

A keen runner and hillwalker, Len has close links to Blairgowrie Rugby Club too.

He was one of the organisers of the Relay for Life fundraising events held there in 2013 and 2014.

Len Seal applauding as young children prepare to set off on bicycles
Blairgowrie Rugby Club supporter Len Seal at the launch of the Strathmore Cycle Network in 2018. Image: Supplied.

He had noticed some slight differences to the strength in his hand and arm recently.

Encouraged by Kay and Hannah, he went to see his doctor.

He was diagnosed with MND after investigations at Ninewells.

Chair upholstered with rugby shirts
Blairgowrie Rugby Club’s chair raised £1,600 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Image: Kevin Murphy-Steele

The late Doddie Weir launched his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in 2017 following his own diagnosis with MND.

It has since raised more than £18 million to fund research, as well as £2m to support people living with the disease.

Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright launched Blairgowrie Rugby Club’s Take a Seat for Doddie fundraiser earlier this month.

He and fellow cyclists stopped off in the town on their epic 800-mile charity cycle from Dublin to Edinburgh.

Rob Wainwright, legs crossed, drinking coffee in chair upholstered with rugby shirts
Rob Wainwright tried out the Doddie chair on his recent visit to Blairgowrie Rugby Club. Image: Kevin Murphy-Steele.

John Campbell made the winning bid for the Doddie chair.

it is now going to the Cramond Residences Nursing Home.

The Edinburgh home’s sports bar was recently opened by another Scottish rugby legend Andy Irvine.

More from Perth & Kinross

Helen Brunt
Killer Staffy owner must pay compensation after fatal dog attack in Perthshire
David MacLehose, former chairman of Live Active Leisure, supporting Say NO to Thimblerow campaign. Image: Richard Wilkins
EXCLUSIVE: Former chairman of Perth leisure says board was not consulted on Thimblerow pool…
Perth MP Pete Wishart holding floorball stick in goalmouth with group of Perth Parrots players
Perth's LGBTQI+ floorball team puts sport on the map
Red Arrows above Pitlochry
Best pictures as Red Arrows put on a show above Fife and Perthshire
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: Consultants behind Perth leisure shake-up paid five-figure sum
Bayne's the Bakers.
Bayne's confirms opening plans for fourth Perth outlet
Robert Basterfield
Perth bedroom creeper tells court avoiding woman he terrified will be 'piece of cake'
Jordan and Annalise Johnstone.
How unsolved Perthshire murder of Annalise Johnstone tore family apart
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire libraries spared axe in SNP budget plans as 10% council tax rise…

Conversation