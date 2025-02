Drivers are facing delays on a road into Perth due to a broken-down bus.

The double-decker Stagecoach vehicle is blocking one lane at Bridgend.

Traffic is queueing as far back as Scone.

One motorist said there were long delays heading into the city as a result of the breakdown.

She said: “The bus has broken down in the wrong spot.

“They’re trying to get it going but can’t.

“It took me about 35-40 minutes to get through.”

Stagecoach has been contacted for comment.