Perth hotel bosses accused of playing ‘tactical’ game by Four in a Bed winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth hotel bosses accused of playing ‘tactical’ game by Four in a Bed winner

Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorms Glamping, criticised Sharmin Khandaker and Sarah Lownie of the Lovat Hotel.

By Chris Cromar
Sarah Lownie and Sharmin Khandaker of Perth's Lovat Hotel.
Sarah Lownie and Sharmin Khandaker of Perth's Lovat Hotel. Image: Four in a Bed/Channel 4

The bosses of a Perth hotel have been accused of making “tactical” comments on Four in a Bed by the show’s winner.

Perth’s Lovat Hotel finished third in the show, which was screened on Channel 4 last week.

Owner Sharmin Khandaker and manager Sarah Lownie sought to impress three fellow hoteliers when they visited their Glasgow Road accommodation.

The Lovat Hotel.
One of the rooms in The Lovat Hotel. Image: Supplied

This was in the hope the guests would pay the full asking price for their stay to help them be named best host.

But this accolade went to Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorms Glamping in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire.

And Pam had some critical words to say about Sharmin and Sarah.

‘No surprise’ at comments by bosses of Perth’s Lovat Hotel

She felt negative comments from the pair were “obviously just tactical” and she “wasn’t a bit surprised”.

After spending a night at Cairngorms Camping, Sharmain complained on the show that she did not sleep and felt like she had “broken ribs” due to the bed.

Sarah also said “there was no glam about it” and the pod was “just like a shed” as the pair rated Cairngorms Glamping four out of 10 for facilities.

On payment day, Sarah wanted Shamira to refuse Pam’s £40 offer for a £130 room at The Lovat Hotel.

She cheekily said: “I felt like saying, ‘take your £40 back and finish the rest of your shed off’.'”

Four in a Bed winner Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorms Glamping in Aberdeenshire.
Four in a Bed winner Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorms Glamping in Aberdeenshire. Image:<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, Pam quipped back in an interview with the Press and Journal.

“I’m glad she didn’t give me the money back because she obviously spent it on The Lovat,” she said.

Apparently referring to an article in The Courier, she added: “I believe they’ve done some massive renovations since appearing on the show.

“They’ve obviously listened to feedback.”

‘Half-finished shed’ snipe at Four in a Bed winner

The overall payments gave the Lovat a bill average of 69%, meaning the hotel finished in third place.

Sharmin and Sarah said they were “very happy” with the placing.

Cairngorm Glamping, meanwhile, received overpayments from the other two hotels, bringing a bill average of 106%.

But Sarah had the final word of Friday’s episode, saying: “I don’t mind being beaten by a half-finished shed, not at all.”

You can catch up on the Lovat Hotel’s appearance on Four in a Bed on Channel 4’s website.

More from Perth & Kinross

Sidney Masozo
Extended sentence for sex attacker who breached bail by flashing two more victims in…
Amanda Heneghan
Stirling stalker bombarded Perthshire trade union boss with 'unhinged' messages
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
Say NO to Thimblerow: Everything you need to know ahead of Perth leisure centre…
Council leader grant Laing handing keys to group of volunteers in front of Blairgowrie toilet block
Blairgowrie public toilet rescuers plan gift shop and information centre
Ian Rainbird.
Chef relocates street food takeaway from Stornoway to Crieff
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening details revealed after leak fixed
Car parking fees set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Bayne's 'superfan' from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store
William Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fife shepherd banned from road after head-on crash in rural Perthshire
Stirling man's MND death
Heartbroken Stirlingshire widow's warning as St Johnstone fan husband dies just days after MND…

Conversation