Perth hotel bosses accused of playing ‘tactical’ game by Four in a Bed winner

The bosses of a Perth hotel have been accused of making “tactical” comments on Four in a Bed by the show’s winner.

Perth’s Lovat Hotel finished third in the show, which was screened on Channel 4 last week.

Owner Sharmin Khandaker and manager Sarah Lownie sought to impress three fellow hoteliers when they visited their Glasgow Road accommodation.

This was in the hope the guests would pay the full asking price for their stay to help them be named best host.

But this accolade went to Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorms Glamping in Strathdon, Aberdeenshire.

And Pam had some critical words to say about Sharmin and Sarah.

‘No surprise’ at comments by bosses of Perth’s Lovat Hotel

She felt negative comments from the pair were “obviously just tactical” and she “wasn’t a bit surprised”.

After spending a night at Cairngorms Camping, Sharmain complained on the show that she did not sleep and felt like she had “broken ribs” due to the bed.

Sarah also said “there was no glam about it” and the pod was “just like a shed” as the pair rated Cairngorms Glamping four out of 10 for facilities.

On payment day, Sarah wanted Shamira to refuse Pam’s £40 offer for a £130 room at The Lovat Hotel.

She cheekily said: “I felt like saying, ‘take your £40 back and finish the rest of your shed off’.'”

However, Pam quipped back in an interview with the Press and Journal.

“I’m glad she didn’t give me the money back because she obviously spent it on The Lovat,” she said.

Apparently referring to an article in The Courier, she added: “I believe they’ve done some massive renovations since appearing on the show.

“They’ve obviously listened to feedback.”

‘Half-finished shed’ snipe at Four in a Bed winner

The overall payments gave the Lovat a bill average of 69%, meaning the hotel finished in third place.

Sharmin and Sarah said they were “very happy” with the placing.

Cairngorm Glamping, meanwhile, received overpayments from the other two hotels, bringing a bill average of 106%.

But Sarah had the final word of Friday’s episode, saying: “I don’t mind being beaten by a half-finished shed, not at all.”

You can catch up on the Lovat Hotel’s appearance on Four in a Bed on Channel 4’s website.