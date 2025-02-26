9.5% Perth and Kinross council tax rise agreed – so where’s money’s going?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
9.5% Perth and Kinross council tax rise agreed – so where’s money’s going?

Councillors approved the biggest ever council tax rise in Perth and Kinross, but unpopular cuts to libraries and music tuition were averted.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross council tax payers will have to fork out 9.5% more.

Perth and Kinross Council tax will rise by 9.5% from April 1.

Councillors approved the region’s biggest ever increase on Wednesday.

It will take the annual council tax for a Band D property from £1,403.69 to £1,537.04.

That is just below the 10% rise that officers had recommended.

But it means households will have to pay an extra £11.11 a month, or £2.56 a week.

And further rises of 9.5% and 6% could also follow in the next two years.

The council tax increase was agreed as Perth and Kinross councillors met to set the budget for the year ahead on Wednesday.

They also approved a raft of plans, including a rescue package for closure-threatened libraries.

People protesting against library cuts outside Perth Museum
Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners have held a series of protests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Culture Perth and Kinross will receive £1 million over two years to keep the five libraries open and protect opening hours at Perth Museum and Perth Art Gallery.

And campaigners in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone will be invited to work with the two organisations on ways to make local services sustainable.

There was also wide-ranging support for a £170,000 investment in the council’s instrumental music service.

Teenage boy playing trombone with protesters behind outside Perth Concert Hall
Scenes from a protest against proposed cuts to the instrumental music service last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This will allow tuition to continue at current levels.

And again, it follows a series of protests against proposed cuts to the service.

Council tax rise to support Perth and Kinross Council spending

Other measures agreed in the budget include:

• £9m to develop sites for new and expanding businesses;

• £8m on health and social care, including £1m over two years to support transformation in social care services;

• An extra £1m on road repairs, and £2m for bridges and other structures;

Queen's Bridge with vans and cars passing over and high level on River Tay beneath
Perth’s Queen’s Bridge carries traffic over the River Tay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

• £1m to support local community resilience groups and to develop a vulnerable persons database for flooding and other emergencies;

• A £750,000 investment in AI over two years. Officers will also be challenged to come up with an extra £1m in savings as a result of the efficiencies AI will bring;

• £450,000 in providing apprenticeships and training over the next three years;

• £100,000 towards Jeanfield Swifts Community Football Club’s plans for a new all-weather facility at North Muirton, Perth;

• £70,000 for an extra annual cut to A-class road verges in Perth and Kinross;

• The garden waste charge will be frozen at the 2025/26 level for the next two years;

Woman putting garden waste into brown lidded bin with Perth and Kinross Council logo
The garden waste charge is going up this year, but it will be frozen in future.

• There will be a trial extension of extended summer opening hours at main recycling centres;

• Free bus travel across Perth and Kinross will continue on the first Saturday of every month;

• And £130,000 will be made available to support mental health organisations, including The Neuk and FarmStrong;

‘Budget prioritises those most in need’

Other political parties put forward their own budget proposals and suggested council tax rises, ranging from the independent group’s 7.5% to the Lib Dems’ 9.75%.

However, the SNP administration’s budget was passed by 26 votes to 13, with one abstention.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing put forward the successful SNP budget, including the 9.5% tax rise. Image: Angus Findlay

The final package did incorporate many of the other parties’ suggestions.

These range from gates to prevent drivers from trying to cross the flooded River Isla at Coupar Angus to £30,000 for a “P in the Park” compostable toilet in Auchterarder.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the authority could not continue the previous years’ practice of making budget cuts in order to accommodate a national council tax freeze or the lowest possible increase.

“This budget invests in the areas that are most important to us,” he said.

“It prioritises those most in need and makes prudent and responsible investments to support our communities.

“It considers the impact of service reductions on the most vulnerable and the interdependencies between where we cut and where we focus our attention.”

Conversation