Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross councillor salary rises revealed in week 9.5% council tax increase approved

The salaries of all councillors are rising and the leader of Perth and Kinross Council will be paid more than £50,000 a year.

By Morag Lindsay
Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing is the highest paid councillor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross councillors’ salaries are set to rise from April 1 following an independent review.

Council leader Grant Laing’s salary will go up to £50,063.

Councillors will be paid £25,982 and senior councillors up to £34,528.

The sums are contained in a briefing note for elected members.

It was issued on Tuesday – the day before councillors met to agree a 9.5% council tax rise for the coming year.

The note says the increases are in line with Scottish Government regulations set down in January this year.

“As these changes are set out in legislation it is not for councils to accept or reject these changes with the process mirroring the yearly uplift for councillors,” it adds.

How do Perth and Kinross councillors’ salaries compare with Angus and Dundee?

The salary increases follow a national review by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee.

Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
The Perth and Kinross councillors’ salary increase emerged in the week they approved a 9.5% council tax rise.

It looked at the duties councillors perform and the hours they work.

And it compared their roles to those of other public sector workers and MSPs.

The re-valuation means the Perth and Kinross Council leader’s £50,063 salary is rising from £42,698 last year.

That’s an increase of just short of £10,000 since 2023-24 when the rate was £40,205.

The SLARC review found: “Council leaders have a responsibility to improve the day-to-day lives of those within their council areas.

“We heard a consistent message that the role of a council leader can be as complex and onerous as that of MSPs.”

Grant Laing in hard hat and yellow hi vis jacket at photoshoot
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The regular Perth and Kinross councillor’s £25,982 salary was £24,581 last year and £20,999 in 2023-24.

And the Perth and Kinross Council civic head, or provost’s £37,548 salary has gone up from £32,024 last year and £30,154 in 2023-24.

The median annual salary for full-time employees in Scotland was £38,315 in 2024.

As a Band B council, Perth and Kinross councillors salaries are set at the same rate as the neighbouring councils in Angus and Dundee.

Council tax payers there are facing increases of 11% and 8% respectively.

Spending decisions part of councillors’ responsibilities

Perth and Kinross councillors set the new council tax rate on Wednesday as they approved the budget for the coming year.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council may have to borrow significantly more. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It will take the annual council tax for a Band D property from £1,403.69 to £1,537.04.

The budget included £8m on health and social care and an additional £1m for road repairs, and £2m for bridges and other structures.

It also contained good news for campaigners who had been fighting to save rural libraries from closure and to reverse cuts to the instrumental music tuition service.

In October last year, councillors approved a Real Living Wage increase for council staff.

The vote meant eligible employees would receive the 60p an hour rise – from £12 to £12.60 – from December 1, instead of having to wait to April this year.

Conversation