Windows at Aviva’s Perth office smashed by pro-Palestine campaigners

Perth’s Aviva offices have been targeted by pro-Palestine campaigners.

Palestine Action caused damage to Aviva’s Pitheavlis House, off Necessity Brae, overnight.

The group targeted the insurance giant over its alleged links to Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems.

Locals reported seeing smashed windows and red paint sprayed across the building.

A spokesperson for Aviva said: “We have had some disruption overnight at our Perth and Motherwell offices.

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our people.

“This has not impacted our service to customers.”

Pro-Palestine campaigners target Aviva’s Perth offices

Palestine Action targeted Aviva’s Perth and Motherwell bases in the early hours of Friday morning.

A statement from the campaign group said: “Overnight, two premises belonging to Aviva in Perth and Motherwell, Scotland, were targeted by Palestine Action activists.

“Aviva, the country’s largest insurer, provides employment insurance services for Israel’s largest weapons firm, Elbit Systems.

“Without this insurance, Elbit could not operate in Britain.”

Police Scotland say officers are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.33am on Friday, 28 February, we received a report of damage to a premises in the Necessity Brae area of Perth.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Last year, four people were charged after a protest over the Israel-Gaza war inside a Dundee Lidl store.