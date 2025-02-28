Windows at Aviva’s Perth office smashed by pro-Palestine campaigners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Windows at Aviva’s Perth office smashed by pro-Palestine campaigners

Locals reported seeing smashed windows and red paint sprayed across the building.

By Ellidh Aitken
Aviva's Perth offices.
Perth’s Aviva offices have been targeted by pro-Palestine campaigners.

Palestine Action caused damage to Aviva’s Pitheavlis House, off Necessity Brae, overnight.

The group targeted the insurance giant over its alleged links to Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems.

Locals reported seeing smashed windows and red paint sprayed across the building.

A spokesperson for Aviva said: “We have had some disruption overnight at our Perth and Motherwell offices.

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our people.

“This has not impacted our service to customers.”

Palestine Action targeted Aviva’s Perth and Motherwell bases in the early hours of Friday morning.

A statement from the campaign group said: “Overnight, two premises belonging to Aviva in Perth and Motherwell, Scotland, were targeted by Palestine Action activists.

“Aviva, the country’s largest insurer, provides employment insurance services for Israel’s largest weapons firm, Elbit Systems.

“Without this insurance, Elbit could not operate in Britain.”

Police Scotland say officers are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.33am on Friday, 28 February, we received a report of damage to a premises in the Necessity Brae area of Perth.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Last year, four people were charged after a protest over the Israel-Gaza war inside a Dundee Lidl store.

Conversation