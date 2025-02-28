Stagecoach launches probe after bus hits pedestrian on main road in Perth

Stagecoach has launched a probe after one of its buses hit a pedestrian on a main road in Perth.

Officers were called to the crash in Crieff Road, near Farmfoods, on Friday at around 3.10pm.

The collision involved bus service No 1 and a pedestrian who was thought to have been taken to hospital in an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach says it will “carry out a full investigation” into the crash.

There are were long queues of traffic on Crieff Road and nearby Unity Terrace as police probed the incident.

Officers were inspecting the bus in the aftermath of the collision.

An onlooker said: “Emergency services are on the scene and officers are surrounding a bus.

“I hope everyone is okay.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the individual involved in an accident with one of our vehicles on Crieff Road, Perth this afternoon.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.”

Police Scotland has been contacted.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.