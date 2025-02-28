Stagecoach launches probe after bus hits pedestrian on main road in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Stagecoach launches probe after bus hits pedestrian on main road in Perth

The incident caused long tailbacks in the city.

By Stephen Eighteen & Lucy Scarlett
A crash involving a bus on Perth's Crieff Road.
The crash happened at around 3.10pm on Friday. Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Stagecoach has launched a probe after one of its buses hit a pedestrian on a main road in Perth.

Officers were called to the crash in Crieff Road, near Farmfoods, on Friday at around 3.10pm.

The collision involved bus service No 1 and a pedestrian who was thought to have been taken to hospital in an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach says it will “carry out a full investigation” into the crash.

There are tailbacks in the area. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

There are were long queues of traffic on Crieff Road and nearby Unity Terrace as police probed the incident.

Officers were inspecting the bus in the aftermath of the collision.

An onlooker said: “Emergency services are on the scene and officers are surrounding a bus.

“I hope everyone is okay.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the individual involved in an accident with one of our vehicles on Crieff Road, Perth this afternoon.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries.”

Police Scotland has been contacted.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation