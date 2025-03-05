St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha celebrated in council show of solidarity for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha celebrated in council show of solidarity for Ukraine

Councillors recalled Sergei Baltacha's playing career with St Johnstone in the 1990s as they pledged their support for his war-torn homeland.

By Morag Lindsay
Sergei Baltacha portrait with bombed city in Ukraine as background
Former St Johnstone defender Sergei Baltacha's family are still in Ukraine.

St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha’s glory days in Perth were recalled as councillors stood in solidarity with Ukraine.

Perth and Kinross councillors unanimously approved a motion reaffirming the authority’s commitment to the country, and to the Ukrainians living here.

And they were reminded of one Ukrainian who made an enormous impact on the area’s sporting life.

Sergei Baltacha secured fans’ favourite status as a defender with St Johnstone in the 1990s. His grandson Max is now a member of the Perth club’s academy.

Sergei Baltacha with his family holding St Johnstone scarfs on football pitch after signing for St Johnstone.
Sergei Baltacha with his family after signing for St Johnstone. Image: DC Thomson

Councillor Frank Smith said Baltacha was a good friend and would be cheered by the support.

“He was one of the best players to play for St Johnstone,” he said.

“His family are still in Kyiv and refuse to leave, and he is in constant contact with them.

Sergei Baltacha in action at Ibrox playing for St Johnstone
Sergei Baltacha in action for St Johnstone.

“His own hometown of Mariupol was completely flattened,” Mr Smith added.

“I will pass on all the thoughts we have with this motion to him, and I know he will be most appreciative.”

Action prompted by ‘schoolyard bullying’

The motion was led by councillors Steven Carr and Bailie Chris Ahern.

Mr Carr is the founder and chairman of the charity Dnipro Kids, which rescued children from Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

He said he had been moved to act following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bruising encounter with Donald Trump and the subsequent pause on US military aid for Ukraine.

Steven Carr draped in Ukraine flag
Councillor Steven Carr is a longtime supporter of Ukraine. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Addressing the council chamber Mr Carr said: “I’m sure there are many of us who watched the events in the Oval Office last week in complete disbelief.

“The president and vice-president of the United States rounded on the president of Ukraine like two schoolyard bullies.”

Scene from meeting in Oval Office, Ukrainian president with arms folded, Donald Trump and JD Vance arguing with him
The White House row sparked global shockwaves. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Ahern acknowledged the many people in Perth and Kinross who have stepped up to help Ukraine.

In particular he noted the 97th lorry load of humanitarian support has just been dispatched from the Morris Leslie Group’s Perthshire base.

The firm is working with the charity Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine.

The motion also urged the Scottish and UK Governments to continue to do all they can to help Ukraine.

Provost Xander McDade said he would ensure the message of solidarity is also conveyed to Perth’s twin city in Ukraine, Nikopol.

