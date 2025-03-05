St Johnstone legend Sergei Baltacha celebrated in council show of solidarity for Ukraine

St Johnstone great Sergei Baltacha’s glory days in Perth were recalled as councillors stood in solidarity with Ukraine.

Perth and Kinross councillors unanimously approved a motion reaffirming the authority’s commitment to the country, and to the Ukrainians living here.

And they were reminded of one Ukrainian who made an enormous impact on the area’s sporting life.

Sergei Baltacha secured fans’ favourite status as a defender with St Johnstone in the 1990s. His grandson Max is now a member of the Perth club’s academy.

Councillor Frank Smith said Baltacha was a good friend and would be cheered by the support.

“He was one of the best players to play for St Johnstone,” he said.

“His family are still in Kyiv and refuse to leave, and he is in constant contact with them.

“His own hometown of Mariupol was completely flattened,” Mr Smith added.

“I will pass on all the thoughts we have with this motion to him, and I know he will be most appreciative.”

Action prompted by ‘schoolyard bullying’

The motion was led by councillors Steven Carr and Bailie Chris Ahern.

Mr Carr is the founder and chairman of the charity Dnipro Kids, which rescued children from Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

He said he had been moved to act following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bruising encounter with Donald Trump and the subsequent pause on US military aid for Ukraine.

Addressing the council chamber Mr Carr said: “I’m sure there are many of us who watched the events in the Oval Office last week in complete disbelief.

“The president and vice-president of the United States rounded on the president of Ukraine like two schoolyard bullies.”

Mr Ahern acknowledged the many people in Perth and Kinross who have stepped up to help Ukraine.

In particular he noted the 97th lorry load of humanitarian support has just been dispatched from the Morris Leslie Group’s Perthshire base.

The firm is working with the charity Tayside and Strathearn Help for Ukraine.

The motion also urged the Scottish and UK Governments to continue to do all they can to help Ukraine.

Provost Xander McDade said he would ensure the message of solidarity is also conveyed to Perth’s twin city in Ukraine, Nikopol.