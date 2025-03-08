Pitlochry gift shop expansion blocked after 22 petitioners slam ‘offending’ wheelie bins

A Pitlochry gift shop has been blocked from expanding its premises after petitioners complained about the menace of wheelie bins.

An application was submitted for a two-storey rear extension of Great Scot on Atholl Road.

The scheme would have doubled the floor space of the unit.

But Perth and Kinross Council refused the planning application because there was no plan to deal with increasing demand for bins and recycling storage.

The decision followed a 22-name petition highlighting concerns over waste and bins.

Atholl Road bins petition cites Scottish Road Traffic Act

All 22 objectors submitted the petition to the council individually.

Each submission had the words: “I am writing to object to the above application to extend site 105 Atholl Road on the grounds of an increase in waste disposal (either commercial or domestic) that would add to the existing serious problem of waste disposal currently being addressed by Perth and Kinross Council.

“The placing of waste bins on Station Road, some on a 24/7 basis, contravenes the Scottish Road Traffic Act, section 129, where it is an offence to block, fully or partially, pavements or footpaths.

“This waste disposal situation cannot and must ot continue and must not be exacerbated with the above application.”

The petition included two photographs of waste bins on the path in Pitlochry.

There were also three individual objections.

Other concerns included noise impact, effect on visual amenity and loss of privacy.

The council’s decision report additionally cited the proposed extension being ‘poorly related to the host building’ and its ‘incongruous form’ as reasons for refusal.

Pitlochry gift shop owned by London-based firm

The unit was previously occupied by the Paper Shop newsagent.

After eight years, owners John and Yvonne Henderson sold up and, in December 2023, it was acquired by Sarwar Nabizoda of Cool Britannia Retail.

Cool Britannia operates a number of gift stores in London, where it is based.

It also has a Great Scot shop on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

The Courier has contacted Cool Britannia Retail for comment.