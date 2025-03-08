Pitlochry gift shop expansion blocked after 22 petitioners slam ‘offending’ wheelie bins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry gift shop expansion blocked after 22 petitioners slam ‘offending’ wheelie bins

Atholl Road store Great Scot wanted to double its floor space.

By Stephen Eighteen
Gift shop Great Scot on Atholl Road, Pitlochry
The shop was a former newsagent. Image: Supplied

A Pitlochry gift shop has been blocked from expanding its premises after petitioners complained about the menace of wheelie bins.

An application was submitted for a two-storey rear extension of Great Scot on Atholl Road.

The scheme would have doubled the floor space of the unit.

But Perth and Kinross Council refused the planning application because there was no plan to deal with increasing demand for bins and recycling storage.

The decision followed a 22-name petition highlighting concerns over waste and bins.

Atholl Road bins petition cites Scottish Road Traffic Act

All 22 objectors submitted the petition to the council individually.

Each submission had the words: “I am writing to object to the above application to extend site 105 Atholl Road on the grounds of an increase in waste disposal (either commercial or domestic) that would add to the existing serious problem of waste disposal currently being addressed by Perth and Kinross Council.

“The placing of waste bins on Station Road, some on a 24/7 basis, contravenes the Scottish Road Traffic Act, section 129, where it is an offence to block, fully or partially, pavements or footpaths.

“This waste disposal situation cannot and must ot continue and must not be exacerbated with the above application.”

The petition included two photographs of waste bins on the path in Pitlochry.

Five bins are visible in this picture. Image: Perth and Kinross Council planning
Petitioners feared an ‘exacerbation’ of the situation. Image: Perth and Kinross Council planning

There were also three individual objections.

Other concerns included noise impact, effect on visual amenity and loss of privacy.

The council’s decision report additionally cited the proposed extension being ‘poorly related to the host building’ and its ‘incongruous form’ as reasons for refusal.

Pitlochry gift shop owned by London-based firm

The unit was previously occupied by the Paper Shop newsagent.

After eight years, owners John and Yvonne Henderson sold up and, in December 2023, it was acquired by Sarwar Nabizoda of Cool Britannia Retail.

Cool Britannia operates a number of gift stores in London, where it is based.

It also has a Great Scot shop on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

The Courier has contacted Cool Britannia Retail for comment.

Conversation