Home News Perth & Kinross

6 Perth and Kinross recycling centres set to stay open longer

The council-run recycling sites at Blairgowrie, Crieff, Friarton, Kinross, Inveralmond and Pitlochry are having their opening hours extended

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Friarton recycling centre with cars backed up next to skips
Friarton recycling centre is one of six Perth and Kinross Council-run sites in the trial. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Six Perth and Kinross recycling centres will be open to the public for longer this summer.

The council-run sites at Blairgowrie, Crieff, Friarton, Kinross, Inveralmond and Pitlochry will stay open for an extra two hours one day a week.

Since October 2023 none have been open beyond 4pm.

The reduction in hours proved unpopular with residents.

Previously all six had been open until 7pm, meaning people could drop off waste after work.

Crieff recycling centre with open gate leading to skips and lorries
Crieff recycling centre will be staying open later. image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Blairgowrie, Crieff, Friarton, Kinross and Pitlochry recycling centres are currently open Thursday to Monday from 9am-4pm.

Inveralmond is open Saturday to Wednesday from 9am to 4pm.

Councillors were assured by council officials that the hours would “remain under review” when the decision was taken in 2023.

Council leader Grant Laing announced £10,000 to trial longer opening hours at last week’s budget meeting.

He said the move was intended to make the centres “more accessible to our communities”.

Grant Laing in hi-vis jacket and hard hat with Perth and Kinross Council logo on front
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This week a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Funding has been provided to extend the opening hours of six recycling centres by two hours, one day per week throughout the summer months.

“Details of the revised opening hours will be published soon.”

Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Bankfoot Recycling Centres’ opening days and times were not changed in 2023.

All three are open 9am to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

More from Perth & Kinross

Conversation