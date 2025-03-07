6 Perth and Kinross recycling centres set to stay open longer

Six Perth and Kinross recycling centres will be open to the public for longer this summer.

The council-run sites at Blairgowrie, Crieff, Friarton, Kinross, Inveralmond and Pitlochry will stay open for an extra two hours one day a week.

Since October 2023 none have been open beyond 4pm.

The reduction in hours proved unpopular with residents.

Previously all six had been open until 7pm, meaning people could drop off waste after work.

Blairgowrie, Crieff, Friarton, Kinross and Pitlochry recycling centres are currently open Thursday to Monday from 9am-4pm.

Inveralmond is open Saturday to Wednesday from 9am to 4pm.

Councillors were assured by council officials that the hours would “remain under review” when the decision was taken in 2023.

Council leader Grant Laing announced £10,000 to trial longer opening hours at last week’s budget meeting.

He said the move was intended to make the centres “more accessible to our communities”.

This week a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Funding has been provided to extend the opening hours of six recycling centres by two hours, one day per week throughout the summer months.

“Details of the revised opening hours will be published soon.”

Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Bankfoot Recycling Centres’ opening days and times were not changed in 2023.

All three are open 9am to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.