Blair Atholl railway station building could be converted into housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Blair Atholl railway station building could be converted into housing

ScotRail is leading an initiative to provide affordable homes on the site.

By Stephen Eighteen
Blair Atholl railway station
Blair Atholl railway station could soon be a place to live. Image: ScotRail

The railway station building at Blair Atholl could be converted into housing.

Scotland’s Railway has begun a feasibility study into repurposing the historic structure into three affordable homes

The property has been vacant since 2022.

ScotRail is leading the initiative with Network Rail, Perth & Kinross Council, Friends of Blair Atholl Station and the Highland Mainline Community Rail Partnership.

Railway station property used by tenant until 2022

The project aims to protect the historical heritage of the station while using a vacant building to address the demand for affordable housing in the area.

Blair Atholl station first opened in 1863.

It is on the Highland Mainline and is served by 10 ScotRail services daily, connecting the village with Inverness, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

The Caledonian Sleeper service to and from London also calls at Blair Atholl.

Blair Atholl station.
The station connects the village with Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

The ground floor of the station building previously housed a ticket office and customer facilities.

These closed in the 1980s.

The upper floor was originally the stationmaster’s residence.

This was used by a third-party tenant until 2022 but is now vacant.

Blair Atholl idea would help address ‘pressing need’ for affordable housing

David Lister, ScotRail safety, sustainability and asset director, said: “The redevelopment of Blair Atholl station is a fantastic opportunity to bring a historic railway building back into meaningful use.”

Dr Viv Cree, Friends of Blair Atholl Station Group chair, said: “We are delighted to support the next stage of the work which we hope will safeguard our much-loved station building and, at the same time, help to meet what is a pressing need in our community and across all rural areas across Scotland.”

The study will cover stage 2 feasibility and design costs.

While capital funding for any redevelopment works is yet to be secured, the launch of the feasibility study is considered a big step forward in the project.

The study comes 15 months after a planning application to replace Pitlochry railway station’s Victorian footbridge with a wheelchair-accessible alternative was refused by Perth and Kinross councillors.

More from Perth & Kinross

Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
D-day for battery storage plant planned for ancient Perthshire battleground
2
Gary Campbell
Pub quiz host admits allowing kittens to die in Perth flat in month of…
Head and shoulders of smiling Bob Brawn in suit and tie
Perthshire post office closure means 12-mile round trips to nearest branch
Scottish Conservative Jamie Greene at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.
EXCLUSIVE: Changes to drive parole reform lodged to parliament after campaign by The Courier
Dupplin Trust 2000 has applied to install a ground-mounted solar array of two rows of 58 panels on grazing land.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Officer slams 116 solar panels & water storage anger on battle…
Traffic queueing on the A90 approaching the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Supplied
Delays on A90 entering Dundee at Swallow Roundabout after traffic lights activated
3
Mharie McRitchie and Duane Haney
Vulnerable man stamped on and robbed in Perth city centre by 'despicable' pair
Andrew Sturrock
Hungover Callander man ripped bagpipes from terrified 10-year-old busker's hands
Electric fence sign with Schiehallion in distance
Schiehallion defenders blast electric fence plan for Perthshire mountain
Roadworks on B996 Muirs in Kinross
SGN blames drivers in Kinross jumping red lights for causing 'system reset' queues

Conversation