5 Perth sandbag stations bringing hope to flood-hit residents

Five new sandbag stations have been installed across Perth to help residents protect their homes from flooding.

The units are the work of Perth Community Flood Aid.

They will be opened whenever there’s a weather warning, or when volunteers determine there’s a risk of flooding.

The sandbag stations are part of a raft of measures, including a new Perth Community Flood Aid website.

And the surprise inclusion of a £20,000 grant in the Perth and Kinross Council budget means there’s much more that volunteers will be able to do in the months ahead.

Perth Community Flood Aid founder Janice Haig says it’s a busy time for the group.

“There maybe hasn’t been a headline-grabbing flood for a couple of years,” she said.

“But that doesn’t mean there’s not work to be done.

“We’re not waiting until there’s an issue. We’re using our group to get all the knowledge we’ve gained out there.”

Sandbags part of strengthened response to flooding in Perth

The sandbag stations are located at Queen Street, Queens Avenue, Murray Crescent, Cherrybank and the Glenearn Road/Windsor Terrace junction.

They contain sandbags and other equipment, plus advice on building a sandbag wall and details of how to get in touch with Perth Community Flood Aid.

The group worked closely with a number of Perth and Kinross Council departments on the project, as well as local businesses.

Janice, whose own home has been flooded repeatedly, says members are grateful to the authority for its support.

Perth Community Flood Aid was founded by residents in Craigie and Cherrybank following a series of devastating floods in recent years.

It helps locals access equipment and other support to protect their homes from flooding, and can provide advice to people from elsewhere.

The group’s Facebook page has more than 800 members.

And Janice says the new website is a way to reach people who aren’t on social media.

The team are also developing new ways for communities to work together to protect their own homes and those of neighbours through local WhatsApp groups and other means.