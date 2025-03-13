5 Perth sandbag stations bringing hope to flood-hit residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

5 Perth sandbag stations bringing hope to flood-hit residents

Perth Community Flood Aid is introducing a range of measures, including a new website for people to seek advice on protecting their homes and businesses

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people at sandbag station in Perth
Some of the team behind the new sandbags stations in Perth. Image: Perth Community Flood Aid

Five new sandbag stations have been installed across Perth to help residents protect their homes from flooding.

The units are the work of Perth Community Flood Aid.

They will be opened whenever there’s a weather warning, or when volunteers determine there’s a risk of flooding.

The sandbag stations are part of a raft of measures, including a new Perth Community Flood Aid website.

And the surprise inclusion of a £20,000 grant in the Perth and Kinross Council budget means there’s much more that volunteers will be able to do in the months ahead.

Perth Community Flood Aid founder Janice Haig says it’s a busy time for the group.

Janice Haig standing beside the Craigie Burn in Perth.
Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn – a frequent source of flooding in Perth. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“There maybe hasn’t been a headline-grabbing flood for a couple of years,” she said.

“But that doesn’t mean there’s not work to be done.

“We’re not waiting until there’s an issue. We’re using our group to get all the knowledge we’ve gained out there.”

Sandbags part of strengthened response to flooding in Perth

The sandbag stations are located at Queen Street, Queens Avenue, Murray Crescent, Cherrybank and the Glenearn Road/Windsor Terrace junction.

They contain sandbags and other equipment, plus advice on building a sandbag wall and details of how to get in touch with Perth Community Flood Aid.

Metal container filled with sandbags with signs and flood protection equipment in front
One of the new sandbag stations. Image: Perth Community Flood Aid

The group worked closely with a number of Perth and Kinross Council departments on the project, as well as local businesses.

Janice, whose own home has been flooded repeatedly, says members are grateful to the authority for its support.

Perth Community Flood Aid was founded by residents in Craigie and Cherrybank following a series of devastating floods in recent years.

It helps locals access equipment and other support to protect their homes from flooding, and can provide advice to people from elsewhere.

Cars parked outside houses with water pouring down street and sandbags at garden gates
Flooding in Craigie in October 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The group’s Facebook page has more than 800 members.

And Janice says the new website is a way to reach people who aren’t on social media.

The team are also developing new ways for communities to work together to protect their own homes and those of neighbours through local WhatsApp groups and other means.

More from Perth & Kinross

Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Piercing studio opens 'bigger and better' shop in Perth after relocating from Fife
Louise Barclay
Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked 'trembling' dog outside in freezing conditions
Design image showing how new Lidl store might look
Perth Lidl store approved but council braced for legal battle
Perth Racecourse
Key farming issues in focus at upcoming breakfast event near Perth
The Old Mill Inn.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pitlochry hotel bids to keep beer garden and former police station…
Linda McDonald and MSP Jamie Greene go over the proposed amendments. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Courier's parole campaign highlighted in debate on new victims bill
New chalets.
First chalets arrive as part of £6.5m revamp of Perth Traveller site
5
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal attacked prison guards with toilet water after botched Perth robbery
Driver holding EV charging cable up to camera beside white van
Perth EV bays 'unfit' for vans says Fife businessman hit with parking tickets
3
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scout leader on sex offenders register for bombarding teens with messages and selfies

Conversation