Perth EV bays ‘unfit’ for vans says Fife businessman hit with parking tickets

Council bosses are being urged to redraw their Perth electric vehicle charging bays – or stop fining vans while they are using them.

Fife businessman Andrew Brady says he’s had two parking tickets in the last few weeks while his new company vehicles were recharging in the city.

Andrew says the cables on the fast chargers don’t reach the socket on the side of the firm’s Renault Master EV.

That means drivers have to park at an angle across two spaces in order to fill up.

The Renault EV got a ticket while it was charging at Mill Street East in Perth on February 4.

Then the company’s other electric van, a Mercedes eSprinter, got one at Broxden park and ride on March 3.

Andrew, who runs family fruit and veg wholesaler Raith Fruit in Kirkcaldy, admits the charging cable reaches the port on the Mercedes, at a stretch.

But he claims the bays are so narrow it’s near impossible to charge within the guidelines if there are vehicles parked on either side.

“There are two problems as I see it,” he said.

“The spaces are too small and the charging cables are too short for commercial vehicles.

“Maybe they should try fixing that instead of penalising businesses coming into Perth.”

Slow EV charging ‘not an option’ for Perth business trips

Andrew appealed both fines.

But Perth and Kinross Council turned him down.

Now it’s suggesting he invests in his own charging or extension cables for the vans.

But Andrew claims there’s no safe way to do so if the drivers use the fast chargers.

And relying on a slower charging cable would take hours out of the working day.

“It’s not like the vans are sitting around for ages,” he said.

“They’re there for 20 minutes while the drivers go to the toilet or get a coffee and a sandwich.

“We come from Kirkcaldy to Gleneagles and up as far as Stanley then come in and do all of Perth.

“It costs about a quarter of what it would to run a diesel van.

“But if I have to pay the drivers to sit around for three hours waiting for a slow charge, I’d be as well going back to diesel.”

Council defends Perth policy

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “Parking bays at our EV chargers are suitable for most vehicles, including vans.

“If, due to the design of the vehicle, the charging cable is not long enough to reach the charge point we recommend owners buy a suitable charging or extension cable, which will allow them to charge their vehicle and avoid the risk of a parking ticket.”