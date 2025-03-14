Crieff Hydro clay pigeon shooting range set for Easter opening

Crieff Hydro Hotel bosses hope to have their new clay pigeon shooting range open by Easter after plans were approved by councillors.

Perth and Kinross Council gave the project temporary planning permission for a second time this week.

But hotel bosses will have to satisfy a number of conditions, including the use of low-noise cartridges and shotgun silencers.

That follows objections from neighbours, who said noise from the site was making their lives a misery.

One, David Crichton, told Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee: “We’ve experienced distressed toddlers, distressed dogs, distressed horses.

“It makes it hard to live life well knowing this could be happening in the background.”

Crieff Hydro shooting range comes with conditions

The site is just over 1km north of the main hotel buildings.

It’s part of Crieff Hydro’s expanding range of outdoor activities, which include golf, crazy golf, a zip line and rope courses.

The 157-year-old hotel was given temporary planning permission for the clay pigeon shooting area in September 2022.

That approval was due to expire this September.

And no shooting has yet taken place.

Councillors were told Crieff Hydro has been working to refine the operation and address concerns.

The new permission will take it through to September 2028.

But it comes with a series of conditions designed to protect residents.

These include limits on noise levels and mitigation measures.

And shooters will only be able to use low noise cartridges and shotguns with silencers.

Crieff Hydro associate director Richard Leckie welcomed the unanimous decision by councillors.

He said the aim is to open the clay pigeon shooting area to guests by Easter.

And he insisted the venue is doing all it can to be on good terms with its neighbours.

“We could have used normal shotguns with the previous planning permission,” he said.

“But we chose to get silencers to reduce the sound levels and work as best as we can with locals.”

Hydro expansion contrasts with fate of other Crieff hotels

The planning application attracted 15 letters of objection and one in favour.

The sole supporter pointed to the closure and demolition of other hotels in the area, and said Crieff Hydro should be celebrated for investing and supporting local jobs.

“If hotel offerings do not adapt then footfall will decrease and the Hydro will be a victim of another closure which will then be mourned rather than persecuted,” he wrote.

Crieff’s Drummond Arms is facing demolition by Perth and Kinross Council following years of wrangling over its fate.

Another town landmark, the Star Hotel, is being bulldozed at the moment.

Crieff Hydro announced multi-million-pound investment plans in November last year.

These include a speakeasy, refurbished dining areas and a new bar.