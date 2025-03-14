Crieff Hydro clay pigeon shooting range set for Easter opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff Hydro clay pigeon shooting range set for Easter opening

The Crieff Hydro is adding clay pigeon shooting to the hotel's attractions, but it has been told to keep the noise down for neighbours.

By Morag Lindsay
Crieff Hydro exterior
The Crieff Hydro's clay pigeon shooting plans have been approved again.

Crieff Hydro Hotel bosses hope to have their new clay pigeon shooting range open by Easter after plans were approved by councillors.

Perth and Kinross Council gave the project temporary planning permission for a second time this week.

But hotel bosses will have to satisfy a number of conditions, including the use of low-noise cartridges and shotgun silencers.

That follows objections from neighbours, who said noise from the site was making their lives a misery.

One, David Crichton, told Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee: “We’ve experienced distressed toddlers, distressed dogs, distressed horses.

“It makes it hard to live life well knowing this could be happening in the background.”

Crieff Hydro shooting range comes with conditions

The site is just over 1km north of the main hotel buildings.

It’s part of Crieff Hydro’s expanding range of outdoor activities, which include golf, crazy golf, a zip line and rope courses.

Map showing location of Crieff Hydro shooting range next to Knock Hill, Crieff
The site of the Crieff Hydro clay pigeon shooting range is marked in red on the map.

The 157-year-old hotel was given temporary planning permission for the clay pigeon shooting area in September 2022.

That approval was due to expire this September.

And no shooting has yet taken place.

Councillors were told Crieff Hydro has been working to refine the operation and address concerns.

The new permission will take it through to September 2028.

But it comes with a series of conditions designed to protect residents.

Person pointing shotgun in air at clay pigeon shoot
Crieff Hydro will have to abide by conditions for clay pigeon shooting.

These include limits on noise levels and mitigation measures.

And shooters will only be able to use low noise cartridges and shotguns with silencers.

Crieff Hydro associate director Richard Leckie welcomed the unanimous decision by councillors.

He said the aim is to open the clay pigeon shooting area to guests by Easter.

And he insisted the venue is doing all it can to be on good terms with its neighbours.

Richard Leckie in casual clothes with Scottish countryside behind him
Richard Leckie.

“We could have used normal shotguns with the previous planning permission,” he said.

“But we chose to get silencers to reduce the sound levels and work as best as we can with locals.”

Hydro expansion contrasts with fate of other Crieff hotels

The planning application attracted 15 letters of objection and one in favour.

The sole supporter pointed to the closure and demolition of other hotels in the area, and said Crieff Hydro should be celebrated for investing and supporting local jobs.

Drone shot of Crieff Hydro Hotel and grounds.
Crieff Hydro Hotel.

“If hotel offerings do not adapt then footfall will decrease and the Hydro will be a victim of another closure which will then be mourned rather than persecuted,” he wrote.

Crieff’s Drummond Arms is facing demolition by Perth and Kinross Council following years of wrangling over its fate.

Another town landmark, the Star Hotel, is being bulldozed at the moment.

Crieff Hydro announced multi-million-pound investment plans in November last year.

These include a speakeasy, refurbished dining areas and a new bar.

