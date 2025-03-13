Comrie shop move to Rennie Mackintosh landmark is new dawn for tragedy mum

An iconic Comrie property is beginning a new chapter as an interiors shop.

Local businesswoman Elaine McConnochie has moved her store into the Mackintosh Building at 1 Dunira Street.

The Art Deco landmark, on the corner of Melville Square, had lain empty for some time.

It was designed by renowned Glasgow architect and artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh around the same time as he was working on the now world-famous Willow Tea Rooms in Glasgow.

It’s a dream move for Elaine, who had her eye on the property while it was vacant.

And it also marks a new beginning for her and her family after a year of heartbreak.

The mum of three has thrown herself into the new venture after losing her eldest son Gilmour suddenly to a cardiac arrest. He was only 35.

Elaine said: “I’ve been touched by the love and support shown by the Comrie community following our loss.

“It has been overwhelming.”

Comrie interiors store keeping it in family

Mackintosh was commissioned by a Comrie draper and ironmonger to create a shop with a flat and attic workrooms above.

The property, with its distinctive turret, is now owned by the Landmark Trust charity, which recently had it refurbished.

Elaine is changing her brand name from Cushie Laine to No 1 Dunira to celebrate the move.

And this Saturday she is inviting customers to the official opening.

Local MP Pete Wishart will cut the ribbon and declare the store officially open at 2pm.

Elaine’s style combines African art, wood and hides with Scottish items such as antlers, sheepskins and leather goods.

She is also the only UK stockist of Indy Sunglasses.

The brand was founded by Elaine’s daughter Indie, a former Kilgraston pupil, based in New York.

It counts Alicia Keys, model Bella Hadid and Christina Aguilera’s dance group among its fans.