Comrie shop move to Rennie Mackintosh landmark is new dawn for tragedy mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Comrie shop move to Rennie Mackintosh landmark is new dawn for tragedy mum

Comrie interior designer Elaine McConnochie has thanked villagers who rallied round following the death of her son

By Morag Lindsay
Elaine McConnochie smiling in front of shop window
Elaine McConnochie outside her new interiors store in Comrie. Image: Strathearn Snapper

An iconic Comrie property is beginning a new chapter as an interiors shop.

Local businesswoman Elaine McConnochie has moved her store into the Mackintosh Building at 1 Dunira Street.

The Art Deco landmark, on the corner of Melville Square, had lain empty for some time.

It was designed by renowned Glasgow architect and artist Charles Rennie Mackintosh around the same time as he was working on the now world-famous Willow Tea Rooms in Glasgow.

It’s a dream move for Elaine, who had her eye on the property while it was vacant.

And it also marks a new beginning for her and her family after a year of heartbreak.

Elaine McConnochie standing at door to shop on ground floor of whitewashed two-storey building with turret
Elaine outside her new Comrie interiors shop. Image: Strathearn Snapper

The mum of three has thrown herself into the new venture after losing her eldest son Gilmour suddenly to a cardiac arrest. He was only 35.

Elaine said: “I’ve been touched by the love and support shown by the Comrie community following our loss.

“It has been overwhelming.”

Comrie interiors store keeping it in family

Mackintosh was commissioned by a Comrie draper and ironmonger to create a shop with a flat and attic workrooms above.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh

The property, with its distinctive turret, is now owned by the Landmark Trust charity, which recently had it refurbished.

Elaine is changing her brand name from Cushie Laine to No 1 Dunira to celebrate the move.

And this Saturday she is inviting customers to the official opening.

Local MP Pete Wishart will cut the ribbon and declare the store officially open at 2pm.

Pete Wishart in tweed jacket, in centre of Perth
Pete Wishart will declare Comrie’s new interiors store officially open. Image: DC Thomson

Elaine’s style combines African art, wood and hides with Scottish items such as antlers, sheepskins and leather goods.

She is also the only UK stockist of Indy Sunglasses.

The brand was founded by Elaine’s daughter Indie, a former Kilgraston pupil, based in New York.

It counts Alicia Keys, model Bella Hadid and Christina Aguilera’s dance group among its fans.

More from Perth & Kinross

Breaking news
Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Scone
Kulvinder Singh and his business partner.
Chef who has twice won Best Curry takes over Auchterarder restaurant
Jamie Barrie
Gate-crasher tried to torch moped and attacked three women at Perth party
Stephanie McFadzean with her Dacia, which has a cracked windscreen. Image: Phil Hannah
Perthshire woman 'left in limbo' after windscreen cracked on brand-new car
Traffic on the A90 approach to the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Drivers facing daily delays at Swallow Roundabout - but developer refuses to comment
Gregg and Claire outside the shop.
Piercing studio opens 'bigger and better' shop in Perth after relocating from Fife
Louise Barclay
Animal ban for Perthshire woman who locked 'trembling' dog outside in freezing conditions
Design image showing how new Lidl store might look
Perth Lidl store approved but council braced for legal battle
4
Perth Racecourse
Key farming issues in focus at upcoming breakfast event near Perth
The Old Mill Inn.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pitlochry hotel bids to keep beer garden and former police station…

Conversation