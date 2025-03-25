Perth Museum staff on whirlwind first year working in city’s most talked-about building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Museum staff on whirlwind first year working in city’s most talked-about building

As the museum gears up for its first anniversary, staff tell The Courier about their whirlwind 12 months.

Staff Lauren Evans, Kali Wallace, Laura Appere and Andrew Davis celebrating Perth Museum's first anniversary. Image: Bart Masiukiewicz
Staff Lauren Evans, Kali Wallace, Laura Appere and Andrew Davis celebrating Perth Museum's first anniversary. Image: Bart Masiukiewicz
By Morag Lindsay

Perth Museum is about to celebrate its first anniversary.

And as numbers go, it has been a successful start.

Since it opened on March 30, 2024, bosses say 250,000 people have passed through its doors.

VisitScotland has awarded the £27m attraction five-star status.

And Perth and Kinross Council says there have been more than 5.5 million visits to Perth city centre in the past 12 months.

That’s 2m more than the previous year.

Visitors looking at standing stone exhibits at Perth Museum
The Museum tells Perth’s story from prehistoric times to present day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But there’s only so much figures can tell you.

What about the people who have steered Perth Museum through that remarkable first year?

Perth Museum anniversary now part of City Hall story

Ellidh McGlashan, 25, is one of 30 employees, and she has been there since before day one.

She started in the museum cafe and moved over to assistant front-of-house team leader at the end of the year.

Perth born and bred Eilidh studied French and Spanish at St Andrews University and says she’s thrilled she’s getting a chance to build a career in her home city.

Eilidh McGlashan smiling beside Stone of Destiny exhibit at Perth Museum
Eilidh McGlashan is also celebrating her first anniversary at Perth Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She prizes the daily interaction with visitors; her languages come in handy with the tourists.

But she’s learning loads from locals too.

“People are fascinated by what they’ve done to the old City Hall,” she said.

“A lot of them were worried it was going to be knocked down, so it’s lovely to be a new part of all that history now.”

The Stone of Destiny is the big draw, of course.

More than 75,000 of the museum’s visitors have been to see it.

View of Perth Museum from up high showing first floor balcony and open space on ground floor with visitors walking around exhibits
Perth Museum retains many of the features from the old City Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But the museum is home to another 2,000 objects telling the story of Perth and Kinross through 10,000 years of history.

And it’s these treasures that are bringing locals back time and again.

Museum anniversary marks opportunity for Perth city centre

Eilidh’s favourite is the 3,000-year-old Carpow logboat.

Carved from a single oak trunk, it lay buried in the banks of the River Tay, near Perth, until it was discovered more than 20 years ago.

Eilidh McGlashan leaning against railing on first floor of Perth Museum surrounded by exhibits
Eilidh McGlashan has spent the past year working in Perth Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I spoke to a visitor the other day who said he’d seen it coming out of the river,” she said.

“We’re hearing stories like that all the time, and it’s all adding to what we are able to pass on to visitors.”

Two women pointing at display case in Perth Museum
Visitors are adding to the layers of knowledge at Perth Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And while the naysayers question the official figures, Eilidh says she can personally vouch for how much busier Perth city centre feels, compared to March 2024.

“There’s a really nice buzz about Perth just now,” she said.

“We just need to keep it going in year two.”

Cafe integral to museum’s success

Matt Wester, 29, is another who started in the museum’s Stone Cafe last March.

It’s seen its share of controversies after Culture Perth and Kinross, the charity which manages the museum, failed to appoint a private operator and took on the running of the cafe itself at the 11th hour.

Matt Wester at machine making coffee in Perth Museum cafe
Matt Wester at work in Perth Museum’s Stone Cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Staff have borne the brunt of that at times.

But 99.9% of customers are a pleasure, says Matt.

And with new places to eat and drink opening up around the museum, bosses insist there’s space for everyone.

The cafe prides itself on its range of local suppliers, including Perth social enterprise Giraffe, The Bean Shop and Casella & Polegato bakery.

And while visitors to the museum account for a big share of its 65,000-plus customers – there’s a growing band of regulars too.

Two women at window seat inside Perth Museum cafe
A window on the world outside Perth Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Matt says he and the rest of the Stone team have become unofficial Perth tourist guides over the past year.

“We really noticed when the tourist information centre closed,” said Matt.

“A lot of visitors ask us about other things to see and do while they’re here. We’ve all got our own interests – mine are dog walks and photography – so we can usually point people in the right direction.”

He is proud of the role he and his workmates are playing at this moment in Perth’s history.

Matt Wester smiling seated at table in Perth Museum cafe
Matt is happy in his work at Perth Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The museum is giving people a reason to come here,” he said.

“And then hopefully when they’re here they’ll like what they see and stay a couple of nights.

“Compared to other cities I’ve been to lately, Perth feels like it’s growing. The city centre is busier, there are businesses opening and relocating, there’s a lot to be excited about.”

Anniversary events and future attractions

The next big exhibition will focus on Shakespeare’s antihero Macbeth and his links to Perthshire. It opens on April 25.

Mary, Queen of Scots’ final letter, written just hours before her death, will arrive in January 2026 for a three-month stay.

Mary Queen of Scots' final letter, written across two open pages displayed under glass
Perth Museum saw off tough competition to host Mary, Queen of Scots’ final letter. Image: National Library of Scotland

And the awards keep coming, including Cultural Building of the Year at the Archello Awards and Small Regeneration Project of the Year at the Scottish Property Awards.

Perth Museum is also shortlisted in three categories at the Museum and Heritage Awards, which will be announced in May.

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing said: “Perth Museum is not just bringing more people into Perth, it is raising our profile across the globe.

“It is an attraction we can all be proud of and I congratulate staff at Culture Perth and Kinross on such a brilliant first year.”

The birthday celebrations kick off on Thursday March 27 with a public talk on how the museum was created with curator Dr Mark Hall.

Across the weekend of March 28-30, Macbeth tickets will be £1 online via Perthshire Box Office.

There’ll be a 5% discount at the Perth Museum gift shop.

And visitors will get the chance to meet a Suffragette, a Civil War soldier, or even Mary, Queen of Scots.

