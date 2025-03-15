Council slammed over ‘wild west’ Kinross-shire settlement near Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council slammed over ‘wild west’ Kinross-shire settlement near Fife

Neighbours say Perth and Kinross Council is not using the powers it has to take action at Blairfordel Farm.

By Morag Lindsay
The site at Blairfordel Farm. Image: Supplied
The site at Blairfordel Farm. Image: Supplied

Council bosses have been accused of failing to act on their own powers to break up an unauthorised settlement in Kinross-shire.

It comes after crisis talks with residents over the site at Blairfordel Farm close to the border with Fife.

The agricultural land was split into a series of plots and sold off to different owners in 2020 and 2021.

Since then, residents in neighbouring Blairforge have watched in horror as a “shanty town” has sprung up on their doorsteps.

Caravans, mobile homes, containers and other structures have been installed without planning permission.

Locals claim heavy vehicles have damaged the single-track road through Blairforge, and materials have been dumped and burned on the land.

View of caravans and associated machiner, sheds etc at Blairfordel Farm
The unauthorised settlement at Blairfordel Farm. Image: Supplied

They say the site has been visited by police and animal welfare officers.

Six planning applications have been rejected.

And neighbours say at least 13 enforcement notices have been served, none of which have been followed through.

Blairfordel Farm response not good enough, say locals

It’s understood efforts to resolve the impasse through mediation have so far failed.

And an attempt to take direct action in 2023 had to be aborted amid concerns for council officers’ safety.

One source compared the situation to “the wild west”.

Perth and Kinross councillors and officers held talks with residents last week.

Sign forBlairforge with a few bungalows and surrounding countryside
Blairforge is in the Kinross-shire countryside, very close to the border with Fife. Image: Google Maps.

A council spokesperson told The Courier it is “assessing all viable options” to resolve the issues.

But residents say that is not good enough.

One said: “Perth and Kinross Council is not acting on the powers it has.

“We’ve tried to allow them time to deal with this.

“But the more time we give them, the more rope we’re giving them to hang themselves with.”

Council ruling nothing out

Neighbours in Blairforge say they first reported concerns about the unauthorised development in January 2021.

They also claim to have made eight formal complaints.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is accused of failing to act over Blairfordel Farm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Locals even raised the alarm about the impact on the water supply and a high-pressure gas line which runs close to where the unauthorised activity is taking place.

The Courier put the their concerns to Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesperson said: “The council are assessing all viable options to resolve the issues at Blairfordel Farm.

“This sees a number of options under ongoing consideration, but at this time there is no commitment to any and with no option being ruled out.

“This position was set out at a recent meeting with interested parties.”

