Council slammed over ‘wild west’ Kinross-shire settlement near Fife

Council bosses have been accused of failing to act on their own powers to break up an unauthorised settlement in Kinross-shire.

It comes after crisis talks with residents over the site at Blairfordel Farm close to the border with Fife.

The agricultural land was split into a series of plots and sold off to different owners in 2020 and 2021.

Since then, residents in neighbouring Blairforge have watched in horror as a “shanty town” has sprung up on their doorsteps.

Caravans, mobile homes, containers and other structures have been installed without planning permission.

Locals claim heavy vehicles have damaged the single-track road through Blairforge, and materials have been dumped and burned on the land.

They say the site has been visited by police and animal welfare officers.

Six planning applications have been rejected.

And neighbours say at least 13 enforcement notices have been served, none of which have been followed through.

Blairfordel Farm response not good enough, say locals

It’s understood efforts to resolve the impasse through mediation have so far failed.

And an attempt to take direct action in 2023 had to be aborted amid concerns for council officers’ safety.

One source compared the situation to “the wild west”.

Perth and Kinross councillors and officers held talks with residents last week.

A council spokesperson told The Courier it is “assessing all viable options” to resolve the issues.

But residents say that is not good enough.

One said: “Perth and Kinross Council is not acting on the powers it has.

“We’ve tried to allow them time to deal with this.

“But the more time we give them, the more rope we’re giving them to hang themselves with.”

Council ruling nothing out

Neighbours in Blairforge say they first reported concerns about the unauthorised development in January 2021.

They also claim to have made eight formal complaints.

Locals even raised the alarm about the impact on the water supply and a high-pressure gas line which runs close to where the unauthorised activity is taking place.

The Courier put the their concerns to Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesperson said: “The council are assessing all viable options to resolve the issues at Blairfordel Farm.

“This sees a number of options under ongoing consideration, but at this time there is no commitment to any and with no option being ruled out.

“This position was set out at a recent meeting with interested parties.”