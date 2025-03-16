In Pictures: Dundee’s Jailbreak challenge puts ingenuity to the test at Perth Prison

The Great Jailbreak Challenge took place on Saturday at Perth Prison.

Each year, Dundee’s Grey Lodge Settlement hosts the Jailbreak Challenge, where participants dressed as “inmates” must escape from Perth Prison and travel as far as possible in fifteen hours without using their own money

Teams rely on creativity and the kindness of strangers, using hitchhiking, free transport, and social media to get ahead. More than just a race, the event raises vital funds for Grey Lodge Settlement, proving that adventure and generosity go hand in hand

Grey Lodge Settlement, based in Hilltown, is a youth and community-based charity organisation that promotes leisure, learning, and local activities.

Our Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the jailbreak.