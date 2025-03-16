In Pictures: Dundee’s Jailbreak challenge puts ingenuity to the test at Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

In Pictures: Dundee’s Jailbreak challenge puts ingenuity to the test at Perth Prison

‘Inmates’ escaped from Perth Prison in fancy dress as part of Dundee's Grey Lodge Settlement’s annual jailbreak fundraiser

One of the teams taking part , 'Football Memories United and Dundee'' - L to R - Molly Laidlaw, David Lawrence and George Laidlaw. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
One of the teams taking part , 'Football Memories United and Dundee'' - L to R - Molly Laidlaw, David Lawrence and George Laidlaw. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

The Great Jailbreak Challenge took place on Saturday at Perth Prison.

Each year, Dundee’s Grey Lodge Settlement hosts the Jailbreak Challenge, where participants dressed as “inmates” must escape from Perth Prison and travel as far as possible in fifteen hours without using their own money

Teams rely on creativity and the kindness of strangers, using hitchhiking, free transport, and social media to get ahead. More than just a race, the event raises vital funds for Grey Lodge Settlement, proving that adventure and generosity go hand in hand

Grey Lodge Settlement, based in Hilltown, is a youth and community-based charity organisation that promotes leisure, learning, and local activities.

Our Courier photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the jailbreak.

One of the teams taking part , ‘SWAG Runaways’ – L to R – Alison Kerr, Judith Young and Jennifer Johnstone.
Two of the teams taking part , ‘Norries Walking Club’ and ‘ Jolly Boys Outing’
One of the teams taking part , ‘Alan’s Team’ – L to R – Alan Duncan and Eddie Kennedy.
One of the teams taking part , ‘The Lefties’ – top to bottom – Stewart Irvine and Dave Cowan.
Some of the teams taking part who are all from Freuchie Cricket Club.
One of the teams taking part , ‘Village Green Team’ who escaped via a lorry – L to R – Robbie Birrell, Joanne Lindsay and Brooke Birrell.
One of the teams taking part , ‘Reuchie Cricket Convicts’ – L to R – Scott Birrell, Kieran Birrell and Ryan McLaughlin.
The moment the great escape begins as the ‘prisoners’ grab their chance as the doors open.
One of the teams taking part , ‘Tellytubbies’ – L to R – Chris, Sharon and Michael Bisset and Rona Watson.
Running as soon as the doors open.
One of the teams taking part.
One of the teams taking part , ‘The Three Weegies’ – L to R – Imogen, Callum and Emily.

More from Perth & Kinross

Francis Burns
Dundee paedophile jailed again for deleting X-rated phone files at home in Perthshire
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scout master gets lifetime ban after sex text pest conviction
The A9 near Broxden roundabout in Perth.
Two people hospitalised after two van crash closes A9 in Perth
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords crook who swindled £90k is ordered to pay back just £1
Robert Douglas House in Scone.
5 best-rated care homes in Perth revealed
The site at Blairfordel Farm. Image: Supplied
Council slammed over 'wild west' Kinross-shire settlement near Fife
4
Omed Hassan, 26, has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
Public urged not to approach Perth sex attacker missing after Fife rape conviction
Three people standing beside Niel Gow statue in Dunkeld
Dunkeld's vandalised Niel Gow statue repaired in time for fiddle festival
The aftermath of the house fire on Drummond Crescent in Perth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Woman, 36, arrested after Perth house fire
Crieff Hydro exterior
Crieff Hydro clay pigeon shooting range set for Easter opening

Conversation