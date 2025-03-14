Dunkeld’s vandalised Niel Gow statue repaired in time for fiddle festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunkeld’s vandalised Niel Gow statue repaired in time for fiddle festival

The Niel Gow statue's fiddle was snapped in two last month but it's been returned to Dunkeld and Birnam ahead of an annual festival in his honour

By Morag Lindsay
Three people standing beside Niel Gow statue in Dunkeld
The Niel Gow statue back in place with festival committee members Helen Post, Duncan Thomson and Fiona Ritchie. Image: Supplied

The statue of legendary Perthshire fiddler Niel Gow has been returned to its rightful place after a vandal attack last month.

The bronze sculpture, which stands between Dunkeld and Birnam, has been fully repaired after its fiddle was snapped in two.

And it will once again take pride of place when the village hosts the annual Niel Gow Festival next weekend.

Gow is regarded as the father of fiddle music.

Locals and supporters raised £30,000 over 17 years to make his statue happen.

And it has become one of the Perthshire community’s most popular landmarks since it was installed in December 2020.

Close up of bronze Niel Gow statue with damaged fiddle
The Niel Gow statue’s fiddle was snapped. Image: Supplied

Police launched an investigation after the statue was vandalised.

But there were doubts it could be mended in time for the festival when the damage was discovered on February 9.

However, Powderhall Bronze in Edinburgh made quick work of the repairs.

Niel Gow statue being placed by two men with metal machinery around it
The Niel Gow statue is lowered back into place. Image: Supplied

And villagers are delighted to have their local hero back in time for the annual celebration of his musicianship.

Stars turn out for Niel Gow festival

The festival, founded by Pete Clark, is celebrating its 20th year in 2025.

It was started with the aim of raising funds for a memorial to Niel Gow and has gone on to become a fixture on the calendar, attracting musicians and audiences from around the world.

Gow, who died in 1807, spent his whole life in the area.

Robert Burns was one of his many admirers and a number of his songs were put to Gow’s tunes.

Pete Clark standing next to Niel Gow statue
Pete Clark who led the fundraising for the Niel Gow statue.

Highlights of this year’s festival will include local fiddle player Hannah Fisher and Blazin’ Fiddles founder Bruce MacGregor.

Organisers say they’re delighted the man himself has made it back in time.

“The statue is a key feature of the villages and often used as a meeting point,” said a spokeswoman.

“Locals were pleased and quick to notice he had returned.”

The festival is on from March 21-23.

Conversation