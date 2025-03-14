Dunkeld’s vandalised Niel Gow statue repaired in time for fiddle festival

The statue of legendary Perthshire fiddler Niel Gow has been returned to its rightful place after a vandal attack last month.

The bronze sculpture, which stands between Dunkeld and Birnam, has been fully repaired after its fiddle was snapped in two.

And it will once again take pride of place when the village hosts the annual Niel Gow Festival next weekend.

Gow is regarded as the father of fiddle music.

Locals and supporters raised £30,000 over 17 years to make his statue happen.

And it has become one of the Perthshire community’s most popular landmarks since it was installed in December 2020.

Police launched an investigation after the statue was vandalised.

But there were doubts it could be mended in time for the festival when the damage was discovered on February 9.

However, Powderhall Bronze in Edinburgh made quick work of the repairs.

And villagers are delighted to have their local hero back in time for the annual celebration of his musicianship.

Stars turn out for Niel Gow festival

The festival, founded by Pete Clark, is celebrating its 20th year in 2025.

It was started with the aim of raising funds for a memorial to Niel Gow and has gone on to become a fixture on the calendar, attracting musicians and audiences from around the world.

Gow, who died in 1807, spent his whole life in the area.

Robert Burns was one of his many admirers and a number of his songs were put to Gow’s tunes.

Highlights of this year’s festival will include local fiddle player Hannah Fisher and Blazin’ Fiddles founder Bruce MacGregor.

Organisers say they’re delighted the man himself has made it back in time.

“The statue is a key feature of the villages and often used as a meeting point,” said a spokeswoman.

“Locals were pleased and quick to notice he had returned.”

The festival is on from March 21-23.