Home News Perth & Kinross

Schiehallion chiefs defend fence plans branded ‘insanity’ by critics

The John Muir Trust was warned its plans to erect fencing on Schiehallion might be judged 'doomed' or even 'ludicrous' by contractors

By Morag Lindsay
Schiehallion, a pointy, snow-covered mountain
Schiehallion. Image: Supplied

The charity that manages Schiehallion has been accused of ignoring warnings over its plan to erect fencing around the Perthshire mountain.

The concerns are aired in advice from the National Trust for Scotland’s experts at nearby Ben Lawers.

They were sent to Scottish Forestry during consultation on the John Muir Trust’s Schiehallion woodland restoration project.

And they were obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the Away With The Fairies campaign group, which opposes those plans.

The John Muir Trust wants to introduce montane willow across the south-facing flank of the popular Munro between Aberfeldy and Kinloch Rannoch.

But in order to do so, it is proposing to install fencing around Schiehallion to keep grazing animals away from saplings.

Electric fence sign with Schiehallion in distance
Existing fencing at lower level on Schiehallion. Image: DC Thomson

Away With The Fairies campaigners say the idea flies in the face of the charity’s role as a protector of Scotland’s wild places.

And it claims it’s “insanity” to attempt to grow trees on the hostile upper reaches of the 1,083m-high mountain.

‘Doomed’ and ‘ludicrous’ warnings over Schiehallion fencing contract

The National Trust for Scotland has been restoring mountain woodland on Ben Lawers for more than 30 years.

In its response, obtained by Away With The Fairies, the team there warn of the difficulty of hammering fenceposts into Schiehallion’s rockier higher ground.

They also underline the challenge of getting equipment and crews up the mountain.

And they say the unforgiving conditions at high altitude would make maintaining any fence a struggle.

The response warns the trust might encounter “a big problem” with finding a contractor to do some of the work.

Schiehallion behind Loch Rannoch
Schiehallion, seen here from Loch Rannoch, may pose a challenge for some fencing contractors.

“Most of the lower sections should be ok, but the high altitude areas might be a problem,” it says.

“Many contractors will just not want to do it, or will not know how to price it, or will not want to put their name to what they see as a doomed or unsightly fence, or just find it too ludicrous a proposition.”

‘No such fencing at 3,000ft in Scotland’

Victor Clements of the Away With The Fairies campaign group said the John Muir Trust would do well to heed the advice.

“Everyone we know of has been telling John Muir Trust that this fence was a bad idea from the outset,” he said.

“And everyone has been telling them to plant trees further down the mountain.

“There are no such fences at 3,000ft-plus in Scotland.

“The National Trust for Scotland have more experience of these things than anyone else, and the John Muir Trust should have listened to them.”

Victor Clements walking on path beside tree-lined river
Victor Clements. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the National Trust for Scotland said: “The National Trust for Scotland team at Ben Lawers shared some feedback around the plans for Schiehallion from a practical perspective, in relation to fencing in challenging environments.

“This is based on their experience and insights gathered over decades of nature regeneration work.”

John Muir Trust responds to Schiehallion fence critics

The John Muir Trust says it has more than 40 years’ experience managing land for conservation and insists it uses fences only as a last resort.

“It is not our preferred solution,” a spokesperson said.

“A fence is required on East Schiehallion to protect naturally regenerating saplings – not planted trees – from the destructive grazing of sheep that wander onto the land.”

The spokesperson said nearly half of the new livestock fence at East Schiehallion would upgrade older existing fencing.

Close up of fence, with 'warning electricity' sign and Schiehallion in distance
Fencing on the lower slopes of Schiehallion. Image: DC Thomson

“We work closely with a range of contractors who are ready to install the fencing in line with plans,” they went on.

“And, following approvals granted by NatureScot, scoping work will now begin.

“The fence will be funded through donations and funds designated for the purpose.”

The John Muir Trust also took a swipe at its critics.

“We are dedicated to the protection and conservation of wild places,” said the spokesperson.

“And our focus on East Schiehallion is the nature-based regeneration of a crucial mountain woodland for present and future generations.

“We wonder how the words and actions of the ‘Away with the Fairies’ campaign align with a desire to protect the future of Scotland’s unique and fragile habitats.”

Conversation