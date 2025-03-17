Drivers face 3-week lane closure on A9 in Highland Perthshire during roadworks

Drivers on the A9 in Highland Perthshire face a three-week lane closure during roadworks.

A two-mile section of the southbound carriageway will be affected from March 27.

There will be a 24-hour single lane closure in place on the dual carriageway, with a convoy system operating during the night to take motorists through the roadworks.

The closure is to allow Bear Scotland to carry out resurfacing and road marking work.

The project starts at 7pm on Thursday March 27, with all works scheduled to be completed by 6am on Saturday April 19.

Bear Scotland says access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.