Drivers face 3-week lane closure on A9 in Highland Perthshire during roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face 3-week lane closure on A9 in Highland Perthshire during roadworks

A two-mile section of the road at Drumochter will be affected.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A section of the A9 at Drumochter is affected. Image: Google Maps
A section of the A9 at Drumochter is affected. Image: Google Maps

Drivers on the A9 in Highland Perthshire face a three-week lane closure during roadworks.

A two-mile section of the southbound carriageway will be affected from March 27.

There will be a 24-hour single lane closure in place on the dual carriageway, with a convoy system operating during the night to take motorists through the roadworks.

The closure is to allow Bear Scotland to carry out resurfacing and road marking work.

The project starts at 7pm on Thursday March 27, with all works scheduled to be completed by 6am on Saturday April 19.

Bear Scotland says access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

More from Perth & Kinross

Traffic lights were switched on at the Swallow Roundabout on March 5. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Swallow Roundabout traffic lights concerns revisited a decade on – including 'sign clutter' fears
Schiehallion, a pointy, snow-covered mountain
Schiehallion chiefs defend fence plans branded 'insanity' by critics
2
St Andrews Nursery features in this week's round-up. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Care round-up: 'Intrusive smell' at Fife nursery and bosses of Dundee day centre not…
Francis Burns
Dundee paedophile jailed again for deleting X-rated phone files at home in Perthshire
One of the teams taking part , 'Football Memories United and Dundee'' - L to R - Molly Laidlaw, David Lawrence and George Laidlaw. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
In Pictures: Dundee’s Jailbreak challenge puts ingenuity to the test at Perth Prison
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scout master gets lifetime ban after sex text pest conviction
The A9 near Broxden roundabout in Perth.
Two people hospitalised after two van crash closes A9 in Perth
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords crook who swindled £90k is ordered to pay back just £1
Robert Douglas House in Scone.
5 best-rated care homes in Perth revealed
The site at Blairfordel Farm. Image: Supplied
Council slammed over 'wild west' Kinross-shire settlement near Fife
4

Conversation