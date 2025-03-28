Man, 24, charged with riding ‘powerful’ ebike on pavement in Perth city centre

A man has been charged with driving a “powerful” electric bike on the pavement in Perth city centre.

The 24-year-old has also been accused of driving an unlicensed motor vehicle, having no insurance, driving on the pavement and not wearing a helmet.

His ebike had enough power to be categorised as a motor vehicle, police claim.

It was seized in Perth city centre on Tuesday March 25.

A statement in the latest Perth area commander’s bulletin said: “The vehicle was found to be sufficiently powerful and fast enough to qualify as a motor vehicle.

“The case will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal for consideration.”

Police have previously warned of the dangers of riding ebikes in Perth city centre.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in October 2024: “The way these vehicles are being used is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk, which cannot be justified.”