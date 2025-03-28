Man, 24, charged with riding ‘powerful’ ebike on pavement in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 24, charged with riding ‘powerful’ ebike on pavement in Perth city centre

He was also reportedly not wearing a helmet.

By Stephen Eighteen
South Methven Street, Perth.
The man allegedly drove on the pavement in the city centre. Image: Google street View

A man has been charged with driving a “powerful” electric bike on the pavement in Perth city centre.

The 24-year-old has also been accused of driving an unlicensed motor vehicle, having no insurance, driving on the pavement and not wearing a helmet.

His ebike had enough power to be categorised as a motor vehicle, police claim.

It was seized in Perth city centre on Tuesday March 25.

A statement in the latest Perth area commander’s bulletin said: “The vehicle was found to be sufficiently powerful and fast enough to qualify as a motor vehicle.

“The case will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal for consideration.”

Police have previously warned of the dangers of riding ebikes in Perth city centre.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in October 2024: “The way these vehicles are being used is putting the riders, passengers and other members of the public at unnecessary risk, which cannot be justified.”

South Methven Street, Perth.


Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 39, in Perth

