Perth’s Destiny Bridge and Cross Tay Link Road open to public

First Minister John Swinney led a procession at Destiny Bridge as the £150m Cross Tay Link Road opened on time and on budget

By Morag Lindsay
First Minister John Swinney (front row, second from right) leads procession at Destiny Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Perth’s £150 million Cross Tay Link Road has opened to the public.

First Minister John Swinney led celebrations at Destiny Bridge to mark the official launch of the new city bypass.

He said it would be “transformative” for the area.

Destiny Bridge, which crosses the River Tay near Luncarty, to the north of Perth, opened to traffic on Monday afternoon.

It joins onto the New Kingsway – a new 6km route connecting the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 (Blairgowrie) and A94 (Coupar Angus) roads north of Scone.

Thomas Glen (Chief Executive P&K Council), Dougie Grant (Regional Director BAM Scotland), Eilidh Doyle, First Minister John Swinney and Grant Laing (Leader P&K Council) open bridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Opening day for Destiny Bridge. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Drone image of road stretching through countryside to north of Perth
Destiny Bridge and the New Kingsway are now open to all. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.

Together they make up the Cross Tay Link Road – the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

Council bosses say it will reduce traffic jams and improve air quality in Perth, as well as speeding up journey times.

Locals join open day celebrations for Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway

Mr Swinney was at the head of a procession to mark the official opening this morning.

He was joined by Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing and local Olympian Eilidh Doyle.

Dougie Grant (Regional Director BAM Scotland), Eilidh Doyle, First Minister John Swinney and council leader Grant Laing walking across destiny bridge with long procession of cyclists and walkers behind
Dougie Grant (Regional Director BAM Scotland), Eilidh Doyle, First Minister John Swinney and council leader Grant Laing at the had of the procession. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Schoolchildren from nearby Luncarty and Scone also took part in the event, along with local walkers, runners and cyclists.

They were there to highlight the project’s 12km active travel path network.

The bridge and road opened to the public soon after, with less fanfare, when workers quietly removed the last of the ‘no entry’ signs allowing the first vehicles to travel its length.

New Kingsway Road with Destiny Bridge in background
The New Kingsway ready for its first vehicles. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Mr Swinney said the project recognised the need for more growth around Perth.

“The completion of the New Kingsway and Destiny Bridge is a significant milestone,” he said.

“I have no doubt that it will be transformative for the area and bring enormous benefits to all who use it.”

Impact on traffic elsewhere will be monitored

The Cross Tay Link Road construction finished on time and on budget.

Work started in early 2022 following the appointment of main contractor BAM UK & Ireland.

green bridge with Cross Tay Link Road underneath and Perthshire countryside beyond
The new green bridge at Highfield, near Scone, opened in November 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The company is now moving on to the next stage in the Perth Transport Futures Project – the Bertha Park Link Road.

Dougie Grant, BAM’s regional director for Scotland, said workers would be moving over from one construction project to the next, saving money for taxpayers.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Mr Laing said the new road and bridge belonged to everyone in Perth and Kinross.

And he thanked residents, particularly those in Stormontfield, Scone and Luncarty, for their patience and understanding during the build.

Grant Laing speaking into microphone with crowd behind him at opening ceremony
Council leader Grant Laing says Destiny Bridge and the New Kingsway belong to everyone in Perth and Kinross. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Mr Laing also said council officers would be keeping a close eye on traffic movements elsewhere to ensure there are no negative knock-on effects.

Some drivers have raised concerns that Cross Tay Link Road traffic will add to build-ups at blackspots like the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts.

“There may be slightly longer queues,” he said. “And there may be changes needed to the timing of traffic lights but I am confident this will be a net gain for drivers.”

