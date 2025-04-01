Portuguese tourist ‘stranded in UK’ after being caught with knife in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Portuguese tourist ‘stranded in UK’ after being caught with knife in Perth

Italo Cardoso was forced to surrender his passport after he was caught with a knife in Perth city centre.

By Jamie Buchan
Italo Cardoso appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A Portuguese tourist caught with a knife in Perth city centre can finally return home after being stranded in the UK for more than two months.

Italo Cardoso was seen on CCTV storming out of the Airbnb flat he had rented with his partner, grasping a five inch blade.

The 35-year-old was arrested and had his passport seized.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Cardoso has been unable to go home since the incident in January.

He believes he has now lost his job and his tenancy back home.

The court was told the incident followed an argument at the South Street holiday apartment, after Cardoso found out his partner was HIV positive.

Police called by neighbour

He is now free to return to his home country after pleading guilty to possession of a knife in a public place on January 29.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib, prosecuting, confirmed that Cardoso was forced to surrender his passport as part of his bail conditions.

“This happened on a busy street,” he said.

“CCTV shows the accused leaving the property holding the knife, described as a five inch blade.”

Police were contacted by a neighbour and Cardoso, wearing a distinctive yellow jumper, was traced nearby.

It is believed he ditched the blade in a litter bin before police caught up with him.

Presented with broken bottle

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “He had been in a relationship with his partner for about three months.

“They had come to this area on holiday and rented out an Airbnb on South Street.

“An argument had taken place, which related to medication that his partner had been using.

“Mr Cardoso was convinced that the medication suggested his partner was HIV positive, and that had not been disclosed to him.”

His partner confirmed this was the case, the court heard.

“The partner then presented a broken bottle at Mr Cardoso, who decided to flee the flat.

“But stupidly, without thinking of the consequences, he picked up a knife and took it with him.”

Knife crime

Ms Clark said: “He had a job in Portugal which he now has lost, but he is still keen to return as soon as possible.”

Cardoso has been living with his mother in London since he was released on bail following his first court appearance on January 30.

Ms Clark said his mum could pay a fine, and he would reimburse her.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to an allegation that Cardoso behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Cardoso: “I’m sure your solicitor has told you that this court takes a serious view of anyone who is found in possession of a weapon.

“Knife crime is a particularly serious problem in Scotland.”

She added: “Normally I would defer sentence for reports.

“But in the particular circumstances, I am persuaded to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

Cordoso, listed on court papers as “of no fixed abode,” was fined £800.

Cordoso, listed on court papers as "of no fixed abode," was fined £800.