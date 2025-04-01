Police step up A94 patrols as Cross Tay Link Road raises serious accident risk

Traffic police are stepping up patrols on the A94 between Perth and Forfar following Monday’s opening of the Cross Tay Link Road.

A senior officer said he’s braced for “an increase in serious collisions” as the new Perth bypass tempts motorists away from existing routes.

The Tayside Road Policing Unit upgraded the A94 to a priority route on Tuesday.

Inspector Gordon Dickson said the road, which passes through communities like Coupar Angus and Burrelton, is likely to get much busier now the Cross Tay Link Road is open.

The £150 million new route comprises the Destiny Bridge over the Tay and the 6km long New Kingsway.

It connects the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A94 north of Scone.

First Minister John Swinney and Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing performed the official opening on Monday.

Councillors briefed on A94 policing plans

Insp Dickson briefed councillors on the police response at a meeting last week.

He said: “As of April 1, the A923 is dropping off our priority list and the A94 is going on it.”

He added: “I can see an increase in serious collisions on the A94 now given probably most of the traffic coming from Aberdeen will probably end up turning off at Forfar and head out that direction potentially to head back north up the A9 towards Inverness.

“So we’ll have more patrols on the road. And I know the camera partnership obviously sit on that road reasonably regularly as well.”

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

Council bosses say it will reduce traffic jams and improve air quality in Perth, as well as speeding up journey times.

The project also features 12km of paths for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Perth and Kinross Council says it has installed traffic calming measures in villages on surrounding roads.

But villagers in Rait in the Carse of Gowrie say they are still waiting for promised 40mph signs.