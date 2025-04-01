Police step up A94 patrols as Cross Tay Link Road raises serious accident risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Police step up A94 patrols as Cross Tay Link Road raises serious accident risk

The A94 Perth to Forfar road has been upgraded to a police priority route the day after the Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge opened

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Procession walking across Destiny Bridge on opening day for Cross Tay Link Road
Police are acting on the A94 following the official opening of Destiny Bridge and the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Traffic police are stepping up patrols on the A94 between Perth and Forfar following Monday’s opening of the Cross Tay Link Road.

A senior officer said he’s braced for “an increase in serious collisions” as the new Perth bypass tempts motorists away from existing routes.

The Tayside Road Policing Unit upgraded the A94 to a priority route on Tuesday.

Inspector Gordon Dickson said the road, which passes through communities like Coupar Angus and Burrelton, is likely to get much busier now the Cross Tay Link Road is open.

Car passing road signs indicating Perth and the A94 in one direction and Coupar Angus and the A94 in the other
Police expect more drivers to use the A94 to connect with the Cross Tay Link Road. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The £150 million new route comprises the Destiny Bridge over the Tay and the 6km long New Kingsway.

It connects the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A94 north of Scone.

First Minister John Swinney and Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing performed the official opening on Monday.

Councillors briefed on A94 policing plans

Insp Dickson briefed councillors on the police response at a meeting last week.

Cross Tay Link Road, two lanes of carriageway cutting through countryside with Destiny Bridge over River Tay in distance
The Cross Tay Link road sweeps east from the new Destiny Bridge to join the A94 at Scone. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He said: “As of April 1, the A923 is dropping off our priority list and the A94 is going on it.”

He added: “I can see an increase in serious collisions on the A94 now given probably most of the traffic coming from Aberdeen will probably end up turning off at Forfar and head out that direction potentially to head back north up the A9 towards Inverness.

“So we’ll have more patrols on the road. And I know the camera partnership obviously sit on that road reasonably regularly as well.”

Dougie Grant (Regional Director BAM Scotland), Eilidh Doyle, First Minister John Swinney and Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing walking across Destiny Bridge in front of a procession of walkers and cyclists
Dougie Grant (Regional Director BAM Scotland), Eilidh Doyle, First Minister John Swinney and Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing at the official opening of the Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

Council bosses say it will reduce traffic jams and improve air quality in Perth, as well as speeding up journey times.

The project also features 12km of paths for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Map showing route of Cross Tay Link Road and associated paths
The new paths. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project

Perth and Kinross Council says it has installed traffic calming measures in villages on surrounding roads.

But villagers in Rait in the Carse of Gowrie say they are still waiting for promised 40mph signs.

