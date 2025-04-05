Gallery: Perthshire Pride’s Open Stage unforgettable moments

Perthshire Pride welcomed eight local up-and-coming performers to the stage to showcase their talents at the Salutation Hotel in Perth.

They held a fabulous open mic evening hosted by the sensational Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star, Zahirah Zapanta.

Entertainment featured the finest local musicians, including Perth’s very own Mrs C, who often performs in the Rainbow Rooms, Perth’s LGBTQ+ bar.

The Friday evening kicked off at 7:30pm with extra special guest’s including Bailey J Mills and a guest performance from Ivy Kutoure.

The night concluded with a piper around 11pm. The perfect night to let your true colors shine!

Take a look at photographer Phil Hannah’s exclusive photos of the night below:

