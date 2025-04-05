Gallery: Perthshire Pride’s Open Stage unforgettable moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Gallery: Perthshire Pride’s Open Stage unforgettable moments

Discover the magic where dazzling drag acts take centre stage.

Ru Paul's Drag Race star, Zahira Zapanta performs at the Perthshire pride Open stage 25. Image: Phil Hannah
Ru Paul's Drag Race star, Zahira Zapanta performs at the Perthshire pride Open stage 25. Image: Phil Hannah
By Heather Fowlie

Perthshire Pride welcomed eight local up-and-coming performers to the stage to showcase their talents at the Salutation Hotel in Perth.

They held a fabulous open mic evening hosted by the sensational Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star, Zahirah Zapanta.

Entertainment featured the finest local musicians, including Perth’s very own Mrs C, who often performs in the Rainbow Rooms, Perth’s LGBTQ+ bar.

The Friday evening kicked off at 7:30pm with extra special guest’s including Bailey J Mills and a guest performance from Ivy Kutoure.

The night concluded with a piper around 11pm. The perfect night to let your true colors shine!

Take a look at photographer Phil Hannah’s exclusive photos of the night below:

Jane and Cat enjoying the night. 
Audience members enjoy the show. 
Tease and Tone Burlesque Group performed for the crowd. 
‘The Apologetics’ played at Perthshire Pride Open Stage.
Emily and Will enjoying the evening.
Kit and Cristina.
Holly and Clare.
Aisling, Atlas and Frazer.
Megan and Elsie.
Audience members at the Perthshire pride Open stage 25.
Lexi, Ivy and Amy.
Zahira from Ru Pauls Drag race performs for the crowd.
Ivy dances for the audience.
The audience enjoys Ivy’s performance.  
Tease and Tone Burlesque Group
Claire, Jessica, Suzi and  Lori.
Becky, Kara, Mx Mollieg and Jessica.
Lexi performed a dance for the audience.

More from Perth & Kinross

The crash happened on the A924 near Straloch. Image: Google Street View
Man, 51, airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Highland Perthshire
Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
The offending windows on Perth Road, Birnam, Dunkeld,
Dunkeld couple told to tear down replacement windows for being 'too thick'
18
Primary school pupils from across Perth and Kinross enjoyed a day out at Rossie on the Earn.
100+ kids from Perth and Kinross primary schools enjoy farming day
Angus Macdougall and Gillian Marsh smiling at Perth and Kinross Council chambers
Perthshire whisky and chocolate tasters opening second shop in Pitlochry
St Johnstone FC stadium exterior
St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park
Rachel Borthwick
Partner of St Johnstone star says she has 'no active' cancer in her body
Missing Auchterarder dog Daisy.
Anger after 'vital' gear stolen in search for Auchterarder spaniel Daisy
Councillor salaries have just gone up by as much as 40% following an independent review. Image: DC Thomson
Reader poll reveals ‘no’ to £25k-a-year councillor role – but did as many reject…
13
Carse medical centre exterior
6 options for closure-threatened Carse Medical Centre

Conversation