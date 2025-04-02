GP surgery closure leaves 3.6k patients with no doctor between Perth and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

GP surgery closure leaves 3.6k patients with no doctor between Perth and Dundee

Carse Medical Practice at Errol closing after five years in 'temporary' building in field.

By Morag Lindsay
Errol GP practice exterior
The Carse Medical Practice has been stuck in temporary accommodation since 2020. Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

A Perthshire GP surgery is being axed after five years in a “temporary” building in the middle of a field.

Letters are going out to patients of the Carse Medical Practice today, advising them it will close on September 12.

The move will leave 3,600 patients with no GP between Perth and Dundee.

It comes after the Carse Medical Practice was forced to quit its surgery in Errol in 2018.

The service moved to a base in St Madoes, but it was later declared unfit for purpose.

Since 2020, staff have been working out of a temporary building at Westley, near Errol.

Carse medical centre exterior
The Carse Medical Centre is in a field outside Errol. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson,

NHS Tayside was pressed to come up with an urgent, and permanent, solution a year ago.

Locals warned uncertainty over the service’s future was putting it in jeopardy.

The closure will leave the Carse of Gowrie, and its 10,000 residents, with no GP cover.

The Invergowrie practice also shut its doors in 2023.

Carse Medical Centre closure ‘entirely predictable’

Local councillor, and Carse Medical Practice patient, Alasdair Bailey says he’s “absolutely horrified” by today’s announcement.

And he blames “seven years of inaction” for the current crisis.

Alasdair Bailey, arms crossed, outside St Madoes surgery
Alasdair Bailey fought to save the service in 2018 and is vowing to fight again. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This situation was entirely predictable given the doctors have been stuck in that temporary building in the middle of a field because NHS Tayside will not fund a permanent building,” he said.

“I attribute the partners’ current inability to recruit to that underlying uncertainty about the practice’s future at the hands of NHS Tayside.”

Mr Bailey says he’ll host a public meeting in Errol Village Hall next Wednesday.

He has also written to First Minister and constituency MSP John Swinney, urging him to hold NHS Tayside to account for its “demonstrable failings”.

He wants Mr Swinney to press NHS Tayside to set up a directly-run medical practice for the Carse of Gowrie.

Swinney to seek urgent talks with NHS Tayside

Mr Swinney says he is deeply disappointed by today’s news and will be seeking an urgent meeting with health bosses.

John Swinney with serious expression against black background
John Swinney is being urged to act on the Carse Medical Centre closure. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Decisions relating to the closure of practices are ultimately the responsibility of NHS Tayside,” he said.

“But this is particularly unwelcome news given the record level of funding allocated to the health board in the Scottish Government’s latest budget.

“I will be seeking an urgent meeting with senior stakeholders within NHS Tayside to discuss this matter and to press them to look again at this decision.”

NHS Tayside has responsibility to provide for Carse Medical Centre patients

The Carse Medical Centre said it did not want to comment.

But a spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “As with many practices across Scotland, Carse Medical Practice has been affected by the national shortage of GPs.

“When a practice gives notice to stop providing services, NHS Tayside has a responsibility to ensure that safe primary care services are provided to the local population.

“NHS Tayside and Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Carse Medical Practice will have continued access to GP and primary care services from Friday September 12.”

