Mobile phone ban for Perth and Kinross classrooms

Mobile phones are being banned in all Perth and Kinross classrooms and exams – and that goes for teachers too.

Councillors agreed a new mobile device policy for schools on Wednesday

It blocks the use of mobile phones during lessons, unless explicitly permitted.

And it makes clear that the school office should be the contact point between pupils and home in an emergency.

The policy states: “There is no need for a parent or carer to contact their child or young person on their digital device during the school day.”

Schools will be able to manage the policy in a way that suits their own circumstances.

But all will be required to stick to the following standards, “without exception”.

• The use of mobile phones and digital devices will be strictly prohibited during lessons, unless explicitly permitted by the teacher for educational purposes.

• Mobile phones and digital devices will not be allowed in exam rooms, unless required for that particular examination and approved by the school SQA coordinator.

• And in the case of emergencies, the school office will be the primary means of contact between the school and home.

Mobile phone rules apply to Perth and Kinross school teachers too

Certain exemptions will be allowed.

Children and young people who need their mobile phones for medical purposes, such as monitoring diabetes, will be permitted to use their devices based on their needs.

Young carers and pupils who have additional support needs or disabilities may be excused.

But staff will also be expected to turn their phones off or place them on silent during teaching times.

The policy will last through to 2028 when it will be reviewed.

It has been drawn up following consultation with local staff, parents and more than 2,000 pupils.

And it follows research which shows 96% of 12-15 year-olds and 62% of eight-11 year-olds now have their own mobile phone.

‘I hope this will allow our young learners to be kinder’

Education chiefs say digital devices, such as phones and tablets, can be powerful

tools to enhance learning and teaching.

But they say there is developing evidence which shows inappropriate use is causing disruption, bullying and harassment.

The policy was approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families committee.

Its convener, Councillor John Rebbeck, says he is optimistic it will make a difference.

“Above all I hope it allows space for our young learners to be kinder to each other,” he said.

The consultation found most Perth and Kinross primary schools are already enforcing a no mobile phone use policy during the school day, including breaks and lunch.

Phones are either kept in bags or stored securely, such as in a teacher’s locked cupboard.

Experiences and policies vary in secondary schools, where mobile phones are much more prevalent.

Bertha Park School announced last year it was blocking pupils’ access to WiFi.