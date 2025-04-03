Mobile phone ban for Perth and Kinross classrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Mobile phone ban for Perth and Kinross classrooms

Pupils will be barred from using mobile phones in lessons and exams and parents will have to go through the school office in an emergency

By Morag Lindsay
Hands holding a mobile phone over an open work book in a school setting
Perth and Kinross Council has agreed a new mobile phone policy for its schools. Image: Shutterstock

Mobile phones are being banned in all Perth and Kinross classrooms and exams – and that goes for teachers too.

Councillors agreed a new mobile device policy for schools on Wednesday

It blocks the use of mobile phones during lessons, unless explicitly permitted.

And it makes clear that the school office should be the contact point between pupils and home in an emergency.

The policy states: “There is no need for a parent or carer to contact their child or young person on their digital device during the school day.”

Schools will be able to manage the policy in a way that suits their own circumstances.

But all will be required to stick to the following standards, “without exception”.

• The use of mobile phones and digital devices will be strictly prohibited during lessons, unless explicitly permitted by the teacher for educational purposes.

• Mobile phones and digital devices will not be allowed in exam rooms, unless required for that particular examination and approved by the school SQA coordinator.

• And in the case of emergencies, the school office will be the primary means of contact between the school and home.

Mobile phone rules apply to Perth and Kinross school teachers too

Certain exemptions will be allowed.

Children and young people who need their mobile phones for medical purposes, such as monitoring diabetes, will be permitted to use their devices based on their needs.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council says schools will have some leeway on mobile phone use. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Young carers and pupils who have additional support needs or disabilities may be excused.

But staff will also be expected to turn their phones off or place them on silent during teaching times.

The policy will last through to 2028 when it will be reviewed.

It has been drawn up following consultation with local staff, parents and more than 2,000 pupils.

And it follows research which shows 96% of 12-15 year-olds and 62% of eight-11 year-olds now have their own mobile phone.

‘I hope this will allow our young learners to be kinder’

Education chiefs say digital devices, such as phones and tablets, can be powerful
tools to enhance learning and teaching.

But they say there is developing evidence which shows inappropriate use is causing disruption, bullying and harassment.

The policy was approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families committee.

John Rebbeck smiling in suit and tie wearing yellow SNP rosette
Perth SNP councillor John Rebbeck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Its convener, Councillor John Rebbeck, says he is optimistic it will make a difference.

“Above all I hope it allows space for our young learners to be kinder to each other,” he said.

The consultation found most Perth and Kinross primary schools are already enforcing a no mobile phone use policy during the school day, including breaks and lunch.

Phones are either kept in bags or stored securely, such as in a teacher’s locked cupboard.

Experiences and policies vary in secondary schools, where mobile phones are much more prevalent.

Bertha Park School announced last year it was blocking pupils’ access to WiFi.

