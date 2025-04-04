6 options for closure-threatened Carse Medical Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 options for closure-threatened Carse Medical Centre

Closing the Carse Medical Practice would leave 3,600 patients with no GP between Perth and Dundee.

By Morag Lindsay
Carse medical centre exterior
Health bosses say they're working to stop the Carse Medical Practice from closing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Health bosses insist they are pursuing all options to save the Carse Medical Practice from closing.

NHS Tayside says it could find a new provider to run the doctors’ surgery at Errol – or take on the management of the service itself.

It comes after The Courier revealed the current GPs have advised NHS Tayside they intend to terminate their contract.

A message on their website states: “Over the past year we have tried every possible avenue to recruit new GPs to replace those that wish to retire.

“Unfortunately, we have not been successful.”

A letter sent to patients by NHS Tayside this week explains: “Carse Medical Practice will close on Friday September 12 2025.”

Carse Medical Practice exterior - white, temporary buildings in a field near Errol
Locals say closing Carse Medical Practice will leave patients facing long journeys to see a doctor. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

The move would leave its 3,600 patients with no family doctor between Perth and Dundee.

However, The Courier has now learned a series of options are on the table to safeguard patient care.

Closing not only option for Carse Medical Practice

These include:

• Advertising for a new provider to take on the GP service;

• Merging with another existing GP practice;

• The health board taking on the running of the GP practice directly;

• Merging with another directly-run practice in Tayside (there are none of these currently in Perth and Kinross);

• Dispersing patients to other GP practices in Perth and Kinross or Dundee;

• The withdrawal of the notification to terminate the contract (assuming another GP can be recruited).

NHS Tayside logo on wall
NHS Tayside says it’s exploring all options. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Tayside will work together to develop options of how best patients of Carse Medical Centre can access ongoing GP care after September 12 2025.

“This work is at a very early stage and we will keep patients informed as the process progresses.

“Patients are reminded that the practice will continue to be fully operational up until Friday September 12.”

Cross-party support as locals battle to save service

Closing the Carse Medical Practice would leave the entire Carse of Gowrie without a GP surgery, following the loss of the Invergowrie practice in 2023.

John Swinney was quizzed on the crisis during First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

He said it was unacceptable that patients would have to travel long distances to see a doctor.

“I will work with NHS Tayside to address and to find a solution to that particular challenge,” he added.

John Swinney with serious expression against black backround
First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Carse of Gowrie Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey will host a public meeting in Errol Village Hall next Wednesday.

He said: “It is reassuring that these options are being explored, and also that the First Minister has taken note of the community’s concerns. Hopefully he will be able to affect change here.”

Carse Conservative councillor Angus Forbes is urging Carse Medical Practice patients to stay put while potential alternatives to closing are explored.

“To demonstrate the critical need for a fully staffed, permanent GP practice in the Carse of Gowrie, it is essential that patient numbers remain as high as possible to strengthen our case to the NHS board,” he said.

Conversation