6 options for closure-threatened Carse Medical Centre

Health bosses insist they are pursuing all options to save the Carse Medical Practice from closing.

NHS Tayside says it could find a new provider to run the doctors’ surgery at Errol – or take on the management of the service itself.

It comes after The Courier revealed the current GPs have advised NHS Tayside they intend to terminate their contract.

A message on their website states: “Over the past year we have tried every possible avenue to recruit new GPs to replace those that wish to retire.

“Unfortunately, we have not been successful.”

A letter sent to patients by NHS Tayside this week explains: “Carse Medical Practice will close on Friday September 12 2025.”

The move would leave its 3,600 patients with no family doctor between Perth and Dundee.

However, The Courier has now learned a series of options are on the table to safeguard patient care.

Closing not only option for Carse Medical Practice

These include:

• Advertising for a new provider to take on the GP service;

• Merging with another existing GP practice;

• The health board taking on the running of the GP practice directly;

• Merging with another directly-run practice in Tayside (there are none of these currently in Perth and Kinross);

• Dispersing patients to other GP practices in Perth and Kinross or Dundee;

• The withdrawal of the notification to terminate the contract (assuming another GP can be recruited).

A NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Tayside will work together to develop options of how best patients of Carse Medical Centre can access ongoing GP care after September 12 2025.

“This work is at a very early stage and we will keep patients informed as the process progresses.

“Patients are reminded that the practice will continue to be fully operational up until Friday September 12.”

Cross-party support as locals battle to save service

Closing the Carse Medical Practice would leave the entire Carse of Gowrie without a GP surgery, following the loss of the Invergowrie practice in 2023.

John Swinney was quizzed on the crisis during First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

He said it was unacceptable that patients would have to travel long distances to see a doctor.

“I will work with NHS Tayside to address and to find a solution to that particular challenge,” he added.

Carse of Gowrie Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey will host a public meeting in Errol Village Hall next Wednesday.

He said: “It is reassuring that these options are being explored, and also that the First Minister has taken note of the community’s concerns. Hopefully he will be able to affect change here.”

Carse Conservative councillor Angus Forbes is urging Carse Medical Practice patients to stay put while potential alternatives to closing are explored.

“To demonstrate the critical need for a fully staffed, permanent GP practice in the Carse of Gowrie, it is essential that patient numbers remain as high as possible to strengthen our case to the NHS board,” he said.