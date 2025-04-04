St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone fans can now look forward to a half-time pint in hospitality at McDiarmid Park.

Until now, alcohol sales have been prohibited from half an hour before kick-off until after the final whistle.

Perth and Kinross licensing board agreed to the change this week.

It brings St Johnstone into line with other Scottish clubs.

Saints chief executive Fran Smith attended the licensing board meeting in the council chambers, alongside licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan.

Mr McGowan told councillors: “St Johnstone is more than just a football club.

“It’s a family, it’s a community, it’s an important part of the cultural fabric of the wider area.

“And – like many other clubs – they want to provide a space for supporters which is about a wider match-day experience.”

He asked the board to delete a condition on the existing licence, which dictated that no alcohol is to be sold 30 minutes before sporting events until the conclusion.

“The condition is very unusual in the wider context of football clubs across the country,” he said.

“I’m not aware of another premier league club that prevents sales at half-time.”

Alcohol rule change applies to St Johnstone shop, as well as hospitality

It remains illegal to bring alcohol to St Johnstone games, or to any football stadium, or to consume alcohol outwith the hospitality area.

The ban has been in place since rioting after an Old Firm Scottish Cup final in 1980.

Councillor John Duff asked what measures would be taken to ensure no alcohol was brought through into the stand at McDiarmid during the match.

Mr McGowan assured councillors: “The security, management and hospitality staff are all trained within an inch of their lives to ensure that nobody is removing alcohol from those areas to take them into the seats.

“That’s not allowed,” he added.

“We know that’s the case.”

The licensing board unanimously approved the application.

It included a wide variety of updates to the club’s licence, which now also permits off-sales meaning specialist alcohol gifts can be sold from the club shop.

St Johnstone FC’s American owner Adam Webb spoke out against the Scottish football alcohol ban last summer.

He said it was “discriminatory” when “you’re able to go to rugby match – an equally aggressive, competitive affair – and be able to have as much beer as you want”.