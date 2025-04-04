St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park

The hospitality suite at St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park stadium has won a licence to serve alcohol during matches

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
St Johnstone FC stadium exterior
St Johnstone bosses won an amendment to the licence governing club hospitality. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

St Johnstone fans can now look forward to a half-time pint in hospitality at McDiarmid Park.

Until now, alcohol sales have been prohibited from half an hour before kick-off until after the final whistle.

Perth and Kinross licensing board agreed to the change this week.

It brings St Johnstone into line with other Scottish clubs.

Saints chief executive Fran Smith attended the licensing board meeting in the council chambers, alongside licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan.

Fran Smith watching St Johnstone play Celtic.
St Johnstone CEO Fran Smith. Image: SNS.

Mr McGowan told councillors: “St Johnstone is more than just a football club.

“It’s a family, it’s a community, it’s an important part of the cultural fabric of the wider area.

“And – like many other clubs – they want to provide a space for supporters which is about a wider match-day experience.”

He asked the board to delete a condition on the existing licence, which dictated that no alcohol is to be sold 30 minutes before sporting events until the conclusion.

Blue and white sign saying 'welcome to McDiarmid Park'
Supporters on St Johnstone hospitality packages will be allowed a drink at lunchtime. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group

“The condition is very unusual in the wider context of football clubs across the country,” he said.

“I’m not aware of another premier league club that prevents sales at half-time.”

Alcohol rule change applies to St Johnstone shop, as well as hospitality

It remains illegal to bring alcohol to St Johnstone games, or to any football stadium, or to consume alcohol outwith the hospitality area.

The ban has been in place since rioting after an Old Firm Scottish Cup final in 1980.

Councillor John Duff asked what measures would be taken to ensure no alcohol was brought through into the stand at McDiarmid during the match.

Mr McGowan assured councillors: “The security, management and hospitality staff are all trained within an inch of their lives to ensure that nobody is removing alcohol from those areas to take them into the seats.

Security officer patting down football fan watched by police officers outside McDiarmid Park football stadium in Perth
Fans are searched as they make their way into McDiarmid Park.

“That’s not allowed,” he added.

“We know that’s the case.”

The licensing board unanimously approved the application.

It included a wide variety of updates to the club’s licence, which now also permits off-sales meaning specialist alcohol gifts can be sold from the club shop.

St Johnstone FC’s American owner Adam Webb spoke out against the Scottish football alcohol ban last summer.

He said it was “discriminatory” when “you’re able to go to rugby match – an equally aggressive, competitive affair – and be able to have as much beer as you want”.

