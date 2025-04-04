Perthshire whisky and chocolate tasters opening second shop in Pitlochry

A Perthshire company which pairs malt whiskies with locally-made luxury chocolates is expanding into Pitlochry.

Taste Talk has been a big hit since it opened in Dunkeld in October 2021.

And now the company’s directors are now preparing to open a second tasting shop in Pitlochry.

Angus MacDougall runs the firm alongside his sister-in-law Gillian Marsh.

The pair were granted a provisional premises licence when they appeared before Perth and Kinross licensing board this week.

Angus told councillors the existing business at 14 High Street, Dunkeld has been very well received by the local community.

The Pitlochry Taste Talk shop will create 2.5 jobs.

The business offers clients “flings”, which pair fine malt whiskies with award-winning truffles from the Highland Chocolatier in Grandtully.

Gillian said: “We would prefer to concentrate purely on single malts.

“The only reason we have brought four gins on board is because we do get the odd time where somebody – I can’t understand it myself – doesn’t like whisky so they ask for gin.”

It’s hoped Taste Talk will open its Pitlochry shop at 23 Atholl Road in May 2025.