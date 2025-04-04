Perthshire whisky and chocolate tasters opening second shop in Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire whisky and chocolate tasters opening second shop in Pitlochry

Taste Talk pairs luxury truffles with malt whiskies at its existing shop in Dunkeld and hopes to open in Pitlochry next month

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Angus Macdougall and Gillian Marsh smiling at Perth and Kinross Council chambers
Angus MacDougall and Gillian Marsh have been granted a licence for their Pitlochry shop. Image: Kathryn Anderson

A Perthshire company which pairs malt whiskies with locally-made luxury chocolates is expanding into Pitlochry.

Taste Talk has been a big hit since it opened in Dunkeld in October 2021.

And now the company’s directors are now preparing to open a second tasting shop in Pitlochry.

Taste Talk shop exterior, a white building with clue door and sign saying 'Taste Talk: Scotland's finest chocolate truffles paired with superb malt whiskies'
The Taste Talk shop in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Angus MacDougall runs the firm alongside his sister-in-law Gillian Marsh.

The pair were granted a provisional premises licence when they appeared before Perth and Kinross licensing board this week.

Sign outside shop saying 'Treat yourself to a Taste Talk fling'
Pitlochry will be a second shop for Taste Talk following success in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Angus told councillors the existing business at 14 High Street, Dunkeld has been very well received by the local community.

The Pitlochry Taste Talk shop will create 2.5 jobs.

The business offers clients “flings”, which pair fine malt whiskies with award-winning truffles from the Highland Chocolatier in Grandtully.

Close up of Iain Burnett, Highland Chocolatier chocolates in a box
Whisky and chocolate will share the limelight at Taste Talk Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Gillian said: “We would prefer to concentrate purely on single malts.

“The only reason we have brought four gins on board is because we do get the odd time where somebody – I can’t understand it myself – doesn’t like whisky so they ask for gin.”

It’s hoped Taste Talk will open its Pitlochry shop at 23 Atholl Road in May 2025.

