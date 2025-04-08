Drummond Arms neighbours urged to cooperate with Crieff eyesore demolition surveys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Drummond Arms neighbours urged to cooperate with Crieff eyesore demolition surveys

Residents are being asked to let teams inspect their homes before Perth and Kinross Council bulldozes the derelict Drummond Arms Hotel

By Morag Lindsay
Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of hotel
Neighbours' homes must be surveyed before the Drummond Arms demolition can proceed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Residents living beside Crieff’s derelict Drummond Arms Hotel are being urged to have their homes inspected before the bulldozers move in.

Neighbours have been sent letters, asking them to cooperate with surveys of their properties.

These will record the condition of the buildings in case any issues arise as a result of the Drummond Arms demolition.

It’s thought around 50 homes closest to the town centre site are affected.

Drummond Arms interior showing collapsed floors, peeling walls and general disrepair
The Drummond Arms Hotel is set for demolition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council has set aside £3 million for the demolition.

The local authority stepped in to take ownership of the derelict hotel late last year.

Now it is reminding residents to respond to the letters “as soon as possible” to allow work to progress.

Interior of Drummond Arms hotel showing collapsing walls, broken stairs and peeling wallpaper
The Drummond Arms is in a perilous state inside and out. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rear of Drummond Arms with vegetation growing from masonry and boarded up windows
The council says demolition is the only option remaining for the Drummond Arms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson said: “The surveyor will undertake a visual, non-intrusive, inspection of the property internally and externally, including with use of a drone for the roof/chimneys, to prepare a photographic record of the condition prior to demolition works taking place.

“The surveys are required as part of our due diligence process and must be completed.”

What comes next after Drummond Arms demolition?

Perth and Kinross Council has said it wants to build affordable housing on the Drummond Arms site.

It follows years of wrangling over the historic landmark’s future.

The council was asked to take control after it was served with a Dangerous Building Notice in October 2024.

Kittchen area at Drummond Arms showing bare walls and rubble on floors
The old kitchen area of Drummond Arms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of three-storey building
The Drummond Arms occupies a prime site in Crieff’s James Square. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The previous owner, the Drummond Arms Regeneration Ltd community group, had exhausted all options to try to save the building.

As recently as 2023, community leaders were said to be pursuing plans to reopen it as a £5m boutique hotel.

Crieff Community Council has questioned the housing plans, and said residents should be consulted on the future use of the site.

The group’s chairman Brian Wilton said it had since been assured that the council will speak to locals about the next steps.

Residents have suggested ideas such as a climbing wall, or a public space, would do more to revive the tourist town’s fortunes.

