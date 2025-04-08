Drummond Arms neighbours urged to cooperate with Crieff eyesore demolition surveys

Residents living beside Crieff’s derelict Drummond Arms Hotel are being urged to have their homes inspected before the bulldozers move in.

Neighbours have been sent letters, asking them to cooperate with surveys of their properties.

These will record the condition of the buildings in case any issues arise as a result of the Drummond Arms demolition.

It’s thought around 50 homes closest to the town centre site are affected.

Perth and Kinross Council has set aside £3 million for the demolition.

The local authority stepped in to take ownership of the derelict hotel late last year.

Now it is reminding residents to respond to the letters “as soon as possible” to allow work to progress.

A spokesperson said: “The surveyor will undertake a visual, non-intrusive, inspection of the property internally and externally, including with use of a drone for the roof/chimneys, to prepare a photographic record of the condition prior to demolition works taking place.

“The surveys are required as part of our due diligence process and must be completed.”

What comes next after Drummond Arms demolition?

Perth and Kinross Council has said it wants to build affordable housing on the Drummond Arms site.

It follows years of wrangling over the historic landmark’s future.

The council was asked to take control after it was served with a Dangerous Building Notice in October 2024.

The previous owner, the Drummond Arms Regeneration Ltd community group, had exhausted all options to try to save the building.

As recently as 2023, community leaders were said to be pursuing plans to reopen it as a £5m boutique hotel.

Crieff Community Council has questioned the housing plans, and said residents should be consulted on the future use of the site.

The group’s chairman Brian Wilton said it had since been assured that the council will speak to locals about the next steps.

Residents have suggested ideas such as a climbing wall, or a public space, would do more to revive the tourist town’s fortunes.