Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Perth Art Gallery celebrates Perthshire’s world-famous glass-makers

Perth Art Gallery's new GLASS exhibition spotlights legendary names like Monart and Perthshire Paperweights

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Art Gallery interior showing exhibits for GLASS exhibition
GLASS is now open at Perth Art Gallery. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross

Perthshire’s rich glass-making heritage is the focus of the latest exhibition at Perth Art Gallery.

GLASS brings together never-before-seen treasures and exquisite examples from Perthshire and around the world.

Culture bosses say it’s a celebration of the industry and craftspeople that made the region famous.

The area was once home to legendary names such as Monart and Perthshire Paperweights.

Most of the larger factories have now been replaced with artisan glassmakers and craftspeople, but Perthshire glass remains highly prized worldwide.

Woman leaning over looking at rows of colourful glass paperweights at Perth Art Gallery
A visitor admires a display of Perthshire paperweights. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross

The exhibition at Perth Art Gallery features a collection of locally-made pieces.

They are displayed alongside 19th-century Blaschka sea creature models, Venetian crystal or Cristallo, and Syrian glass, some of which is almost 2,000 years old.

Ashleigh Hibbins, Head of Audiences and Learning for Culture Perth and Kinross, said, “As a region renowned for glassmaking and other traditional crafts, there is no better place to learn about the people, places, and artistry behind this beautiful yet versatile material.”

Ticket details for GLASS at Perth Art Gallery

Tickets for GLASS, costing £5 or £3.50 for concessions, are available to book now through Perthshire Box Office.

Visitors can also purchase at Perth Art Gallery on the day of their visit.

A series of events and talks will take place throughout the run of the exhibition over the next year.

Visit www.culturepk.org.uk/glass for more information.

Row of colourful glass paperweights
Perthshire paperweights in the GLASS exhibition at Perth Art Gallery. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/ Culture Perth and Kinross
Display case with glass sheep at Perth Art Gallery
Carrie Fertig’s glass Sheep on display in Perth Art Gallery. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross
Detail of green and bronze glass bowl with intricate design
Cristallo glass close-up. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/ Culture Perth and Kinross
Close up of bowl in shape of swan
A Cristallo Glass Swan Bowl. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross
Two people seated on bench at Perth Museum watching film with pieces of glass on screen
Perth Art Gallery visitors watch a film on Caithness Glass. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross
Woman leaning over display case with back lit glass slides
A display case containing glass lantern slides at Perth Art Gallery. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross
Close-up of piece pf glass in shape or orchid
Close up detail of Ghost Orchid by Siobhan Healy. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross
Woman holding glass bowl at Perth Art Gallery
Jane Drysdale, of Barkley Glass, holds her work which features in the new exhibition at Perth Art Gallery. Image: Sally Jubb Photography/Culture Perth and Kinross

 

Conversation