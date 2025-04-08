Best pictures as Perth Art Gallery celebrates Perthshire’s world-famous glass-makers

Perthshire’s rich glass-making heritage is the focus of the latest exhibition at Perth Art Gallery.

GLASS brings together never-before-seen treasures and exquisite examples from Perthshire and around the world.

Culture bosses say it’s a celebration of the industry and craftspeople that made the region famous.

The area was once home to legendary names such as Monart and Perthshire Paperweights.

Most of the larger factories have now been replaced with artisan glassmakers and craftspeople, but Perthshire glass remains highly prized worldwide.

The exhibition at Perth Art Gallery features a collection of locally-made pieces.

They are displayed alongside 19th-century Blaschka sea creature models, Venetian crystal or Cristallo, and Syrian glass, some of which is almost 2,000 years old.

Ashleigh Hibbins, Head of Audiences and Learning for Culture Perth and Kinross, said, “As a region renowned for glassmaking and other traditional crafts, there is no better place to learn about the people, places, and artistry behind this beautiful yet versatile material.”

Ticket details for GLASS at Perth Art Gallery

Tickets for GLASS, costing £5 or £3.50 for concessions, are available to book now through Perthshire Box Office.

Visitors can also purchase at Perth Art Gallery on the day of their visit.

A series of events and talks will take place throughout the run of the exhibition over the next year.

Visit www.culturepk.org.uk/glass for more information.