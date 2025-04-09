Taymouth Castle chiefs set out Moness holiday cottage plan to tackle Perthshire housing shortage

Taymouth Castle bosses are quizzing the public on a plan to turn most of the holiday cottages at the Moness Resort in Aberfeldy into staff accommodation.

The US developer wants to repurpose approximately 77 of the 103 self-catering lodges at Moness for dual use.

That means they’ll still be available for visitors when required.

But they could also be used as residential accommodation for employees at the Taymouth Castle estate at nearby Kenmore.

A public consultation event will be held at Moness on April 22 before a planning application is submitted in the summer.

More details of the proposals have emerged in a consultation document.

It says the use of the cottages will vary, depending on demand at any given time.

“These units will be adapted to provide comfortable living spaces for staff, while still allowing them to function as holiday rentals for Moness guests,” says the document.

“Moness Resort’s core facilities, including the hotel, restaurants, bar, and leisure areas, will remain fully operational and unaffected by this proposal.

“There will also be no changes to current staff numbers.”

Taymouth Castle Moness plans aim to address local housing shortages

Bosses behind the Taymouth Castle redevelopment purchased the popular Moness Resort in 2023.

Discovery Land Company has spent millions on saving the castle itself from ruin to create a private clubhouse.

There are also plans for up to 140 members-only homes at prices starting at £4 million.

The estate is forecast to employ around 250 people.

But the surrounding area, like much of Highland Perthshire, is affected by housing shortages and high prices.

The consultation document on the Scott Hobbs Planning website says the Moness plan is designed to tackle this issue.

“It would ease the pressure on the local housing market and allow Moness Resort to better utilise its properties year-round,” it says.

“This would not only support the resort’s operations but also contribute positively to the community’s housing needs and overall sustainability.”

Plans going before council, as well as public

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee will consider the plans next Wednesday.

Members will be asked to note a ‘proposal of application’ notice for the Moness change of use.

That’s the process developers have to follow before a major planning application, when they set out how they intend to consult with the community.

An initial consultation was held at Moness last month.

A planning application could be submitted in June, coming back before the planning committee for a decision before the end of the year.

Aberfeldy Community Council chairman Victor Clements previously told The Courier the Moness project is “the most important thing that will happen in Aberfeldy this year”.

He said Taymouth Castle bosses are proposing Moness as a “soft landing” where new workers can settle in the area before finding permanent homes.