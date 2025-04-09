Taymouth Castle chiefs set out Moness holiday cottage plan to tackle Perthshire housing shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle chiefs set out Moness holiday cottage plan to tackle Perthshire housing shortage

77 lodges at the Moness resort in Aberfeldy could be turned into staff accommodation for workers at Taymouth Castle.

By Morag Lindsay
Sign at entrance to Moness resort, Aberfeldy.
Lodges at the Moness resort could still accommodate visitors when they're not being used by Taymouth Castle workers. Image: DC Thomson

Taymouth Castle bosses are quizzing the public on a plan to turn most of the holiday cottages at the Moness Resort in Aberfeldy into staff accommodation.

The US developer wants to repurpose approximately 77 of the 103 self-catering lodges at Moness for dual use.

That means they’ll still be available for visitors when required.

But they could also be used as residential accommodation for employees at the Taymouth Castle estate at nearby Kenmore.

Drone image of Taymouth Castle with golf course and grounds in front and mountains, forests and Loch Tay behind
Taymouth Castle workers will need places to stay and that’s where Moness comes in. Image: Taymouth Castle

A public consultation event will be held at Moness on April 22 before a planning application is submitted in the summer.

More details of the proposals have emerged in a consultation document.

It says the use of the cottages will vary, depending on demand at any given time.

Whitewashed holiday cottages at Moness resort, Aberfeldy.
Moness cottages could be repurposed for Taymouth Castle staff. Image: Moness Resort

“These units will be adapted to provide comfortable living spaces for staff, while still allowing them to function as holiday rentals for Moness guests,” says the document.

“Moness Resort’s core facilities, including the hotel, restaurants, bar, and leisure areas, will remain fully operational and unaffected by this proposal.

“There will also be no changes to current staff numbers.”

Taymouth Castle Moness plans aim to address local housing shortages

Bosses behind the Taymouth Castle redevelopment purchased the popular Moness Resort in 2023.

Discovery Land Company has spent millions on saving the castle itself from ruin to create a private clubhouse.

Two women standing in front of elaborate stained glass window at Taymouth Castle
Locals were invited for a tour of the revamped Taymouth Castle. Image: Represent Communications

There are also plans for up to 140 members-only homes at prices starting at £4 million.

The estate is forecast to employ around 250 people.

But the surrounding area, like much of Highland Perthshire, is affected by housing shortages and high prices.

The consultation document on the Scott Hobbs Planning website says the Moness plan is designed to tackle this issue.

Aberfeldy photographed from hill above town with forests and mountains behind
Aberfeldy’s popularity with visitors means residents can struggle to afford a home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It would ease the pressure on the local housing market and allow Moness Resort to better utilise its properties year-round,” it says.

“This would not only support the resort’s operations but also contribute positively to the community’s housing needs and overall sustainability.”

Plans going before council, as well as public

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee will consider the plans next Wednesday.

Members will be asked to note a ‘proposal of application’ notice for the Moness change of use.

That’s the process developers have to follow before a major planning application, when they set out how they intend to consult with the community.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee will consider the application in due course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An initial consultation was held at Moness last month.

A planning application could be submitted in June, coming back before the planning committee for a decision before the end of the year.

Aberfeldy Community Council chairman Victor Clements previously told The Courier the Moness project is “the most important thing that will happen in Aberfeldy this year”.

He said Taymouth Castle bosses are proposing Moness as a “soft landing” where new workers can settle in the area before finding permanent homes.

More from Perth & Kinross

Graeme Stuart
Care worker guilty of assaulting vulnerable Perthshire residents after teen volunteers raised alarm
Cars parked nose-to-tail by the beach in Kenmore
Perthshire visitor ranger work survives shake-up as council addresses 'inaccurate information'
Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of hotel
Drummond Arms neighbours urged to cooperate with Crieff eyesore demolition surveys
New chalet at the Dounle Dykes Gypsy/Traveller site near Perth
Council-run Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller sites rapped for 'serious failings'
3
Perth Art Gallery interior showing exhibits for GLASS exhibition
Best pictures as Perth Art Gallery celebrates Perthshire's world-famous glass-makers
Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Stuart McClure
Sheriff blasts Perth 'pimp' who exploited schoolgirl on OnlyFans-style site
Police found crack cocaine at Skye McElwee's flat in Viewfield Place, Perth. Stock image: Shutterstock
How dog named Boss helped Perth police collar county-lines crack cocaine gang
Tara with some of her latest microgreens
Big plans for Perth business selling tiny plants to top hotels
3
EuroMillions winner Gillian Bayford pictured in 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
£148m Tayside EuroMillions winner divorces second husband
9

Conversation