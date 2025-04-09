Perthshire visitor ranger work survives shake-up as council addresses ‘inaccurate information’

Council bosses insist there are no plans to scrap the work of visitor rangers at Perthshire beauty spots this summer.

It follows rumours that the patrols – introduced during the Covid lockdowns to tackle issues like dirty camping and problem parking – are being axed because of funding cuts.

Perth and Kinross Council says its Visitor Management Service activities are here to stay.

But the work is being absorbed into a new team which also includes parking and community safety wardens.

The shake-up means communities will be able to call on a team of fully trained officers, rather than a small number of seasonal rangers, says the council.

Elaine Ritchie, strategic lead for housing and communities, issued a briefing note on Tuesday, saying she wanted to address “inaccurate information that has been circulating”.

The Courier has seen an email sent to community leaders following a visitor management operations meeting which took place at the end of March.

It said visitor rangers would not be doing any patrols in 2025 and the council would not be providing portable toilets.

Colin Morton from Kenmore Community Council welcomed the clarification, but said the council had failed to ask locals what they wanted from the shake-up.

“We are very disappointed that there has been no consultation on the moves with the communities most affected,” he said.

“Popular tourist spots like Kenmore depend on services like these to deal with things like irresponsible parking, wild camping and open fires.

“It is encouraging that Perth and Kinross Council recognises the importance of the patrols.

“And we very much hope the changes don’t mean an inferior service will be provided.”

The Loch of Clunie Preservation Group had also been led to believe the visitor management service, rangers and portable toilets were being scrapped due to a loss of funding.

It has called a meeting for Wednesday April 18 in Clunie Hall to discuss next steps.

A spokesperson said the session will still go ahead so locals can consider the new information from the council.

Council responds to rumours

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are happy to clarify that the Visitor Management service will continue.

“This valuable service has been consolidated into a wider council service, which means we will no longer have to rely on seasonal staff but will have fully trained officers to continue rural patrols and engage with communities, including campers, by providing advice and assistance.”

The spokesperson added: “We are also looking at options to continue the provision of portable toilets at hotspots.

“Our staff will continue to work with visitors and communities over the summer months to manage the impact of visitors and provide advice and support to people who visit our beautiful area.”