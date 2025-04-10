Patients promised fight is on to save last medical practice between Perth and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients promised fight is on to save last medical practice between Perth and Dundee

About 150 people attended a meeting in Errol Village Hall after NHS Tayside told 3,600 Carse Medical Practice patients their GP surgery could close.

By Morag Lindsay
Large group of people seated in rows of chairs at meeting in Errol Village Hall
Carse Medical Centre patients attended a meeting in Errol Village Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Patients packed out a public meeting to oppose the closure of the last medical practice in the Carse of Gowrie.

It was standing room only as around 150 people crammed into Errol Village Hall.

Health bosses on the panel assured locals they are doing everything possible to preserve patient care in the area.

It comes after 3,600 patients of the Carse Medical Practice learned their Errol surgery is under threat.

Drone image of Carse medical practice in temporary accommodation in field near Errol
The Carse Medical Practice at Errol. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The two GPs are retiring and have been unable to recruit anyone to take on their jobs.

They have told NHS Tayside they intend to terminate their contract in five months.

First Minister John Swinney, who is the local MSP, is also holding crisis talks with NHS Tayside chiefs today.

‘Poaching’ discussed at Carse Medical Practice meeting

Wednesday night’s meeting heard the tender for the Carse Medical Practice contract was advertised that day.

Dr David Shaw, who was representing NHS Tayside, said bosses were very keen to “poach” GPs from elsewhere.

Dr David Shaw addressing meeting in Errol Village Hall, with others at top table in front of audience members
Dr David Shaw at the top table, alongside councillors Ken Harvey, Angus Forbes and Alasdair Bailey, plus Drs Sal Peterson and Hamish Dougal from the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s also possible an existing practice might want to extend into the Carse.

A letter sent to patients by the health authority last week stated: “Carse Medical Practice will close on Friday September 12 2025.”

But residents were told NHS Tayside and the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership are exploring a range of options to save the service.

Audience inside Errol Village Hall, seated at rows of chairs listening intently to meeting
Residents at the meeting were briefed on the options for Carse Medical Centre patients. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

That includes the possibility of NHS Tayside running the practice itself.

There are four of these so-called “2C surgeries” in Dundee and Angus, but none in Perth and Kinross.

Meeting hears of challenges facing Carse Medical Practice patients

Patients spoke up about the difficulty of accessing alternative health services in an area where public transport is scarce or non-existent.

One man from Rait said his community was served by one bus a week.

Woman standing at back of room in Errol village hall, watched by other audience members as she addresses panel
Locals made their feelings clear. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A GP in the audience highlighted the likely knock-on effect on existing practices in Dundee and Perth if patients are forced to register elsewhere.

The only other GP surgery in the Carse of Gowrie, at Invergowrie, closed in 2023.

And the loss of the Carse Medical Practice would leave a population of 10,000 with no access to a family doctor between Perth and Dundee.

Patients also underlined the urgency of the situation.

Carse Medical Practice in flat-roofed, one-storey temporary building in middle of field with car parked outside
The Carse Medical Practice building near Errol. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Carse Medical Practice has been operating out of a “temporary” building in a field near Errol after it had to leave its former premises in the village in 2018.

One woman pointed out that NHS Tayside is now trying to find a solution in five months when it failed to come up with a permanent base in seven years.

‘Constructive conversations and community spirit’

Labour councillor and Carse Medical Practice patient Alasdair Bailey organised the meeting and chaired it with his Conservative and SNP colleagues Angus Forbes and Ken Harvey.

He told The Courier he came away from the session with a real sense that the NHS is taking the Carse emergency seriously.

Alasdair Bailey standing up speaking to audience in Errol village hall
Councillor Alasdair Bailey at the Carse Medical Practice meeting. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“With Invergowrie, it felt like the NHS saw the closure as inevitable from the start,” he said.

“However, with the Carse Medical Practice I was really reassured to hear that the options to continue the provision locally are all being explored simultaneously, and that there’s a lot of energy on the topic from people behind the scenes at the NHS.”

Mr Forbes thanked residents for their “constructive conversations and clear sense of community spirit”.

“We’re all hoping for a positive resolution,” he added.

“Access to local GP services is vital. And I’ll keep working alongside residents and health officials to make sure our community’s voice continues to be heard.”

