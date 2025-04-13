Best pictures from Aberfeldy’s first ever parkrun

Aberfeldy has become part of the worldwide parkrun phenomenon.

Seventy-seven people took part in the first ever FeldyRoo Fitness Trail parkrun on Saturday.

They included visitors from as far afield as Inverness, Elgin, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The runners and walkers were cheered on by families and supporters and a squad of volunteers who have been holding monthly practice runs for the last seven months to prepare.

The Aberfeldy parkrun has been more than three years in the planning. It was made possible with the opening of the FeldyRoo Fitness Trail, which provides a safe, flat route away from busy roads.

Spokeswoman Imogen Karas says Aberfeldy is almost certainly the smallest parkrun location in Scotland. But it’s also testament to the Perthshire town’s big heart.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for the generosity of FeldyRoo as a charity and Aberfeldy Golf Club as a landowner,” she said.

Parkrun is a global movement of community 5k events, which take place every Saturday morning. They are free and open to everyone.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.