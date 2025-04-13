Best pictures from Aberfeldy’s first ever parkrun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Aberfeldy’s first ever parkrun

We joined the runners, walkers and volunteers at the FeldyRoo Fitness Trail as Aberfeldy took its place on the parkrun map

Runners leave start line at Aberfeldy parkrun
Runners set off on the first ever FeldyRoo Fitness Trail parkrun in Aberfeldy. Image: Marieke McBean
By Morag Lindsay

Aberfeldy has become part of the worldwide parkrun phenomenon.

Seventy-seven people took part in the first ever FeldyRoo Fitness Trail parkrun on Saturday.

They included visitors from as far afield as Inverness, Elgin, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The runners and walkers were cheered on by families and supporters and a squad of volunteers who have been holding monthly practice runs for the last seven months to prepare.

The Aberfeldy parkrun has been more than three years in the planning. It was made possible with the opening of the FeldyRoo Fitness Trail, which provides a safe, flat route away from busy roads.

Spokeswoman Imogen Karas says Aberfeldy is almost certainly the smallest parkrun location in Scotland. But it’s also testament to the Perthshire town’s big heart.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for the generosity of FeldyRoo as a charity and Aberfeldy Golf Club as a landowner,” she said.

Parkrun is a global movement of community 5k events, which take place every Saturday morning. They are free and open to everyone.

Here are some of the best photos from the day.

Men, young woman and children at Aberfeldy parkrun
All smiles at the first Feldy Roo Fitness Trail parkrun. Image: Marieke McBean
Runners passing River Tay and Aberfeldy bridge in background
Aberfeldy is one of the newest – and most scenic – parkrun locations. Image: Marieke McBean
Volunteers next to FeldyRoo Fitness Trail Parkrun sign
Parkrun would be nothing without its volunteers. Image: Marieke McBean
Young man being pushed in wheelchair by couple running with two dogs
Parkrun is for everyone. Image: Marieke McBean
Runners in open grassland section of Aberfeldy parkrun
Some of the 77-strong field at Saturday’s event. Image: Marieke McBean
Two women walking at the Aberfeldy event
Parkrun participants can take it at their own pace. Image: Marieke McBean
Parkrun volunteers, including woman in kangaroo costume
The FeldyRoo Fitness Trail parkrun comes complete with kangaroo mascot. Image: Marieke McBean
Woman runner with arms in air
Running for joy. Image: Marieke McBean
Woman with parkwalk t shirt at Aberfeldy event
Parkrun not for you? How about parkwalk? Image: Marieke McBean
Man and young boy taking part in Aberfeldy run
You’re never too young to try parkrun. Image: Marieke McBean
Group of people watching parkrun with smiles on faces
Parkrun is as much about the social benefits as the physical gains. Image: Marieke McBean
Two men running through grassland
Two more of Aberfeldy’s first-ever parkrun participants. Image: Marieke McBean
Woman running in sunglasses
The sun shone on Aberfeldy’s big day. Image: Marieke McBean
Woman on track running past River Tay in Aberfeldy
The FeldyRoo Fitness Trail passes by the riverside. Image: Marieke McBean
Man running giving thumbs up gesture
Runners gave the Aberfeldy event the thumbs up. Image: Marieke McBean
Smiling woman walking through grassland
Some like to walk. Image: Marieke McBean
Man running on Aberfeldy riverside trail
Some like to run. Image: Marieke McBean
Parkrun volunteer holding megaphone and giving directions to crowd
And some like to wield a big megaphone. Image: Marieke McBean

More from Perth & Kinross

Brankstone Grange Castle, near Blairhall.
6 castles for sale across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus, Fife and Stirling
2
The 'luxury' home has views of the surrounding fields and hills. Image: J&G Wilson Solicitors
Owner-designed 'luxury' 5-bedroom Kinross-shire country house for sale
The former Two Chihuahua's Gringo’s in Perth.
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St…
The Glenturret Distillery was closed after whisky was stolen on Saturday
Several 'high value' whisky bottles stolen from Perthshire distillery
The A823 is closed at the junction of the A977 in Powmill.
Kinross-shire road closed near Powmill after crash
A827 Killin to Kenmore road. Image: Google Street View
Motorcyclist, 67, dies after crash near Killin in Highland Perthshire
Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch
EXCLUSIVE: 5-star Perthshire hotel plunged into administration with £4million debts
Man in Pictish clothes standing over body on moorland with mountains behind
New film aims to paint Perthshire's Picts as they really were
A827 Killin to Kenmore road. Image: Google Street View
Crash closes main road near Loch Tay
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Revenge porn and drill robbery terror

Conversation