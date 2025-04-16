EXCLUSIVE: Perth boutique hotel mystery following sister venue’s £4m fall from grace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth boutique hotel mystery following sister venue’s £4m fall from grace

What does the Dunalastair Hotel's plight mean for the bid to turn the old council offices at 1-5 High Street, Perth, into a boutique venue?

By Morag Lindsay
1-5 High Street, Perth which could be converted into a hotel
A boutique hotel is planned for the former council offices at 1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A financial crisis engulfing one Perthshire luxury hotel has raised questions over the fate of another planned for Perth.

The Courier revealed on Saturday that the Dunalastair Hotel Suites at Kinloch Rannoch has gone into administration with debts of more than £4m.

The five-star landmark was part of the Rogue City Hotel Group.

And so is The Capital – the “boutique hotel” proposed for the former council offices at 1-5 High Street in Perth.

However, The Courier has now learned the Rogue City Hotel Group is being shut down.

And the company behind the Perth project has not responded to our questions about what that means for 1-5 High Street.

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch exterior
Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Perth and Kinross Council came under fire when it emerged it was planning to sell the former council offices for £1.

It later signed a development lease with a company called Henley Homes.

The council still owns the building. But the deal gives the developer the option to buy it after the work is completed.

However, Henley Homes is now in liquidation.

And it’s a different company, Lock Terrace Ltd, which has submitted a planning application to convert the 1870s building into a luxury 74-room hotel.

Perth boutique hotel ‘will not be part of Rogue City brand’

The Courier contacted the London-based Rogue City Hotel Group to discuss the Dunalastair Hotel Suites and what its difficulties meant for The Capital in Perth.

A woman who identified herself as “a receptionist who answers the phone for many different businesses based at 50 Havelock Terrace” said the group was being shut down.

1-5 High Street, Perth, exterior, showing two-storey building with large windows and turret
1-5 High Street, Perth, was touted as Rogue City Hotel Group’s second Scottish venue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Rogue City Hotel Group doesn’t exist,” she said.

“The Rogue City Hotel Group is currently in the process of being closed. We don’t have any hotels under that name.”

She went on: “Perth is at least another 18 months to two years away before it even begins. But it won’t be under the Rogue City brand.”

The woman said the hotels in the Rogue City collection were run by separate companies.

And she said queries about the Perth boutique hotel plan should be directed to Lock Terrace Ltd.

Architect drawings showing how building might look after conversion
Architect’s drawings for the proposed boutique hotel at 1-5 High Street, Perth. Image: JM Architects/Perth and Kinross Council

The company shares an address with the Rogue City Hotel Group.

However, our attempts to contact Lock Terrace Ltd on Friday, Monday and Tuesday went unanswered.

Council expects to rule on planning application this year

The Perth project is still listed on the Rogue City website as part of its hotels collection, alongside the Dunalastair and a number of other locations.

It predicts “the transformation of one of its best-loved landmarks will bring a timely boost to the city’s future fortunes”.

And it sets out plans to open part of the building – the former district court – as “a unique event space and visitor attraction in its own right”.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is expected to rule on the planning application for its former offices later this year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

1-5 High Street has been empty since 2008.

Rogue City Hotels chief executive Nassar Khalil previously said he wanted to use prisoners to convert the property.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Councillors agreed to grant a development lease of the former offices in 2022 and the developers have the option to purchase the building when work has been completed.

“Our planning and placemaking committee is expected to determine the planning application submitted by Lock Terrace later this year.”

