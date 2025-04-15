New Jeanfield Swifts path strengthens Perth club’s community links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Jeanfield Swifts path strengthens Perth club’s community links

The £83,000 paths project has been unveiled as Jeanfield Swifts FC consults the Perth public on a £1.6m Riverside Stadium revamp.

By Morag Lindsay
Guests cuttign ribbon to declare Jeanfield Swifts path open
Jeanfield Swifts' Iwan Davies and Councillor Eric Drysdale declared the new path open, watched by supporters and young players. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A new Perth path has officially opened, linking Jeanfield Swifts Football Club with the wider city.

The £83,000 project connects Riverside Stadium to a network of existing paths between Perth Grammar, the North Inch Community Campus and local homes.

Additional bike parking places have also been installed at the football ground.

Backers say the improvements will open up safer options for walking and cycling, for commuting and fun.

It’s hoped people will be encouraged to switch to “active travel” and public transport, reducing dependence on cars.

And it comes as Jeanfield Swifts consults the public on plans for a £1.6 million investment in its facilities.

Man on bicycle cycling away from Jeanfield Swifts football stadium with young children running after him
The new Jeanfield Swifts path is open to the public. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Riverside25 project will bring state-of-the-art all-weather surfaces, suitable for year-round use.

The club hopes the improvements will boost its work with the community, including around women’s, youth and school football.

Iwan Davies, Jeanfield Swifts secretary, said: “This new active travel link will make it safer for many of our young people to walk and cycle to training and games, avoiding the need for them to negotiate the entrance to our car park.

“We hope more and more visitors to Riverside Stadium will choose to arrive on foot or by bike, cutting unnecessary car journeys and reducing the burden on car parking in the neighbourhood.”

Jeanfield Swifts path is team effort

Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust secured funding from the Paths for All Ian Findlay Path Fund.

And it delivered the new route in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council.

Jeanfield Swifts stadium with long straight path running past it and houses in distance
The path offers a new route to Jeanfield Swifts’ Riverside stadium. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Andrew Barrie, the trust’s strategic routes officer, said: “The new path creates a much safer link for everyone to access Jeanfield Swifts Football Club.

“The route also provides better access to the National Cycle Network and the River Tay Way, a new long-distance walking and cycling route that links Perth to Kenmore.”

Perth and Kinross Council committed £100,000 for the Riverside25 project when it agreed this year’s budget.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “We are incredibly pleased to support these vital infrastructure improvements that strengthen the connection between Jeanfield Swifts Football Club and our local community.

“This initiative not only builds on the club’s efforts to engage young people in sport but also offers a sustainable and safe route for everyone, helping to support a healthier, more connected community for all.”

