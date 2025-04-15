New Jeanfield Swifts path strengthens Perth club’s community links

A new Perth path has officially opened, linking Jeanfield Swifts Football Club with the wider city.

The £83,000 project connects Riverside Stadium to a network of existing paths between Perth Grammar, the North Inch Community Campus and local homes.

Additional bike parking places have also been installed at the football ground.

Backers say the improvements will open up safer options for walking and cycling, for commuting and fun.

It’s hoped people will be encouraged to switch to “active travel” and public transport, reducing dependence on cars.

And it comes as Jeanfield Swifts consults the public on plans for a £1.6 million investment in its facilities.

The Riverside25 project will bring state-of-the-art all-weather surfaces, suitable for year-round use.

The club hopes the improvements will boost its work with the community, including around women’s, youth and school football.

Iwan Davies, Jeanfield Swifts secretary, said: “This new active travel link will make it safer for many of our young people to walk and cycle to training and games, avoiding the need for them to negotiate the entrance to our car park.

“We hope more and more visitors to Riverside Stadium will choose to arrive on foot or by bike, cutting unnecessary car journeys and reducing the burden on car parking in the neighbourhood.”

Jeanfield Swifts path is team effort

Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust secured funding from the Paths for All Ian Findlay Path Fund.

And it delivered the new route in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council.

Andrew Barrie, the trust’s strategic routes officer, said: “The new path creates a much safer link for everyone to access Jeanfield Swifts Football Club.

“The route also provides better access to the National Cycle Network and the River Tay Way, a new long-distance walking and cycling route that links Perth to Kenmore.”

Perth and Kinross Council committed £100,000 for the Riverside25 project when it agreed this year’s budget.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “We are incredibly pleased to support these vital infrastructure improvements that strengthen the connection between Jeanfield Swifts Football Club and our local community.

“This initiative not only builds on the club’s efforts to engage young people in sport but also offers a sustainable and safe route for everyone, helping to support a healthier, more connected community for all.”