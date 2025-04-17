EXCLUSIVE: Carse Medical Practice closure threat ‘a disgrace’, says top doctor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Carse Medical Practice closure threat ‘a disgrace’, says top doctor

Dr Andrew Buist says the crisis facing the Carse Medical Practice is down to the failure of the NHS Tayside board at the highest level.

Dr Andrew Buist, former chairman of the British Medical Association's Scottish GP committee,, hit out at the closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

A top Perthshire doctor is calling on NHS Tayside to stop the “hand-wringing” and guarantee it will set up its own GP surgery to replace the Carse Medical Practice.

Andrew Buist, former chairman of the British Medical Association’s Scottish GP committee, says it’s “a disgrace” that the last health centre between Perth and Dundee is threatened with closure.

And he says NHS Tayside has to shoulder the blame for the current crisis after neglecting to provide the GPs at Errol with a permanent building.

Drone image of Carse Medical Practice in temporary cabins surrounded by farmland with setting sun in distance
The Carse Medical Practice at Errol. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Carse Medical Practice has been operating out of a “temporary” unit in a field near the village since 2020 after it was forced to leave its former premises.

The two GPs who run the practice are both retiring and have told NHS Tayside they intend to quit their contract.

They say they “tried every possible avenue” to recruit replacements.

But Dr Buist, who retired from his own practice in Blairgowrie after 26 years in 2024, says the lack of a permanent base will have hindered attempts to recruit staff.

Portavle cabin with 'Carse Medical Practice' sign
The Carse Medical Practice at Errol. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Ultimately the situation reflects the failure of the NHS Tayside Health Board at its highest level to secure primary medical services in this area,” he said.

“The NHS has known about an emerging service provision problem in the Carse for almost 10 years.

“The failure to secure long-term premises in the Carse of Gowrie is a disgrace.”

‘NHS Tayside can fix Carse Medical Practice crisis now’

Around 150 people attended a public meeting to discuss the crisis in Errol Village Hall last week.

It comes after NHS Tayside sent letters to 3,600 Carse patients two weeks ago, advising them it will close on September 12.

Large audience of people seated on rows of chairs under vaulted ceiling in Errol Village Hall
Residents at the meeting in Errol Village Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Health bosses assured residents at the meeting that they are now exploring a series of options simultaneously.

The worst case scenario could involve dispersing Carse patients to other practices in Perth and Dundee.

But NHS Tayside is also trying to recruit new GPs for the Errol surgery.

And failing that, it could take on the running of the service itself.

Dr Buist says NHS Tayside could end the uncertainty now by establishing a so-called 2C surgery, with all staff, including GPs employed by the health board.

Carse medical practice exterior, a one-storey portable cabin with car parked outside, surrounded by farmland with Errol church spire in distance
Carse Medical Practice near Errol. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There are four of these practices in Tayside, but none in Perth and Kinross.

It would likely cost more to run than the current contractor service.

But Dr Buist says NHS Tayside owes it to the people of the Carse of Gowrie to protect their access to a GP.

“The point is that it is within the gift of NHS Tayside to fix this now,” he said.

Underfunding hangs over other Tayside surgery closures

Dr Buist also pointed to a string of other recent practice closures, including Bridge of Earn, Friockheim, Methven and Invergowrie.

Methven GP surgery exterior
The Methven GP surgery closed in January 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He says the common thread in all of them is the underfunding of general practice by the NHS and government.

NHS Tayside did not respond to Dr Buist’s comments, and referred The Courier to a statement it issued following the public meeting last Wednesday.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “GPs play a vital role in our health service, and that is why we increased investment in General Practice by £73.2 million in the last financial year and are determined to increase the number of GPs in Scotland by 800, by 2027, with an additional 307 GPs added since 2017.

“Our renewed plan for the NHS will ensure that a greater proportion of new funding goes to primary and community care which will result in GP services that are easier for people to access.”

Conversation