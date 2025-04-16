Dunkeld burger shack expanding – and Perth move could be next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld burger shack expanding – and Perth move could be next

Craft Diner chef Orkun Cevik hit back at critics as councillors approved plans to enlarge his Dunkeld burger business.

By Morag Lindsay
Orkun with two of his burgers.
Craft Diner chef Orkun Cevik. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dunkeld’s Craft Diner is expanding – and the popular burger shack could be coming to Perth next.

Chef Orkun Cevik won planning permission for a bigger takeaway unit on Wednesday.

The outspoken burger boss hit back at critics who accused him of attracting rats and mounting an “online hate campaign” against them.

And he told councillors he could be applying for a Perth location “very soon”.

Under the plans, approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee, the existing 10ft by 8ft premises in Dunkeld’s Atholl Street car park will become 10ft by 30ft.

Orkun Cevik, chef and owner at The Craft Diner in Dunkeld, standing arms folded in front of burger shack
Dunkeld burger chef Orkun Cevik. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The move will create more cooking space, a bigger decking area, more cover for customers and space for three or four tables.

Mr Cevik told councillors he was serving 180 customers a day and this will be as big as the Dunkeld business gets.

Burger shack offers ‘unique’ Dunkeld welcome to cyclists

The planning application received 12 objections and 66 letters of support.

And the committee heard from those on both sides of the argument.

Objector Chris Claydon urged councillors to consider the “ongoing mismanagement of waste and the associated rat infestation”.

And she accused Mr Cevik of launching an “online hate campaign” against his critics in December last year.

Large burger covered in cheese
A Craft Diner burger. Image: Cluaran Camera

It followed an Instagram post, in which he stated: “certain people in Dunkeld think they own the town.”

Mr Cevik told the committee everything they had heard was “100% untrue”.

He said environmental health inspectors had made three unannounced visits and found no problems.

“The rats have been there for maybe 1,000 years,” he added.

“I didn’t create it. My business didn’t create it. They were already there.”

Craft diner burger shack in green painted container with two people queuing and mist covered mountain behind
The Craft Diner burger shack is popular with visitors to Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The meeting also heard from Mike Stead of the Highland Perthshire Cycling charity.

He said Craft Diner filled a unique place in Dunkeld’s visitor economy as a place where cyclists can eat outdoors, all year round, in view of their bikes, without worrying about taking muddy gear into indoor premises.

Hitting back at critics part of Craft Diner story

The Craft Diner started out on a site next to Dunkeld and Birnam Railway Station.

Mr Cevik launched it in a converted shipping container in 2021 after losing his job as a result of the pandemic.

It moved to its current base in the Atholl Street car park in 2023.

The former Dunkeld House Hotel chef has become well-known for his no-nonsense approach to customer service, hitting out at racist abuse and people who leave negative online reviews.

