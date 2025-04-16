Dunkeld burger shack expanding – and Perth move could be next

Dunkeld’s Craft Diner is expanding – and the popular burger shack could be coming to Perth next.

Chef Orkun Cevik won planning permission for a bigger takeaway unit on Wednesday.

The outspoken burger boss hit back at critics who accused him of attracting rats and mounting an “online hate campaign” against them.

And he told councillors he could be applying for a Perth location “very soon”.

Under the plans, approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee, the existing 10ft by 8ft premises in Dunkeld’s Atholl Street car park will become 10ft by 30ft.

The move will create more cooking space, a bigger decking area, more cover for customers and space for three or four tables.

Mr Cevik told councillors he was serving 180 customers a day and this will be as big as the Dunkeld business gets.

Burger shack offers ‘unique’ Dunkeld welcome to cyclists

The planning application received 12 objections and 66 letters of support.

And the committee heard from those on both sides of the argument.

Objector Chris Claydon urged councillors to consider the “ongoing mismanagement of waste and the associated rat infestation”.

And she accused Mr Cevik of launching an “online hate campaign” against his critics in December last year.

It followed an Instagram post, in which he stated: “certain people in Dunkeld think they own the town.”

Mr Cevik told the committee everything they had heard was “100% untrue”.

He said environmental health inspectors had made three unannounced visits and found no problems.

“The rats have been there for maybe 1,000 years,” he added.

“I didn’t create it. My business didn’t create it. They were already there.”

The meeting also heard from Mike Stead of the Highland Perthshire Cycling charity.

He said Craft Diner filled a unique place in Dunkeld’s visitor economy as a place where cyclists can eat outdoors, all year round, in view of their bikes, without worrying about taking muddy gear into indoor premises.

Hitting back at critics part of Craft Diner story

The Craft Diner started out on a site next to Dunkeld and Birnam Railway Station.

Mr Cevik launched it in a converted shipping container in 2021 after losing his job as a result of the pandemic.

It moved to its current base in the Atholl Street car park in 2023.

The former Dunkeld House Hotel chef has become well-known for his no-nonsense approach to customer service, hitting out at racist abuse and people who leave negative online reviews.