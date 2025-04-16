Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies set for American move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies set for American move

The former host of A Place in the Sun revealed her visa to work in the US has been approved.

By Ellidh Aitken
Danni Menzies
Danni Menzies is set to move to the US. Image: Supplied

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies is set for a move to the US.

The former host of A Place in the Sun revealed her visa for working in the country has been approved.

The 36-year-old previously said she plans to sell her flat in London and move to Los Angeles.

In a post on Instagram, Danni says she is available to film in the US for the next three years.

Perthshire TV presenter set for LA move

She wrote: “Good things come to those who keep at it.

“Thanks to all who took the time to help me make it happen.

“Buzzing and available to film in [the USA] for the next three years.”

She followed the post up with an image of dogs enjoying a boat trip with a US flag beside them which was captioned: “Mentally, spiritually, emotionally – I’m here”.

The presenter, who is originally from Kenmore in Highland Perthshire, told Scottish Woman Magazine about her decision to move last year.

Danni announced on Instagram that her visa had been approved. Image: Danni Menzies/Instagram

She presented for Formula 1 in Las Vegas in 2023 and has spent time in California in the past year.

Danni said in the interview: “Life had felt a bit stagnant, and I’d been thinking about moving for a while.

“I’m ambitious, and just felt I wasn’t getting to where I wanted to be with work or with relationships.

“So after that trip, I thought: why don’t I head out to LA and give this a go?”

Danni has 135,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts updates on the platform.

She has been documenting her egg freezing journey since the end of 2024 and last month opened up about her ordeal with adult acne.

