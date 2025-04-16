Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies set for American move

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies is set for a move to the US.

The former host of A Place in the Sun revealed her visa for working in the country has been approved.

The 36-year-old previously said she plans to sell her flat in London and move to Los Angeles.

In a post on Instagram, Danni says she is available to film in the US for the next three years.

Perthshire TV presenter set for LA move

She wrote: “Good things come to those who keep at it.

“Thanks to all who took the time to help me make it happen.

“Buzzing and available to film in [the USA] for the next three years.”

She followed the post up with an image of dogs enjoying a boat trip with a US flag beside them which was captioned: “Mentally, spiritually, emotionally – I’m here”.

The presenter, who is originally from Kenmore in Highland Perthshire, told Scottish Woman Magazine about her decision to move last year.

She presented for Formula 1 in Las Vegas in 2023 and has spent time in California in the past year.

Danni said in the interview: “Life had felt a bit stagnant, and I’d been thinking about moving for a while.

“I’m ambitious, and just felt I wasn’t getting to where I wanted to be with work or with relationships.

“So after that trip, I thought: why don’t I head out to LA and give this a go?”

Danni has 135,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts updates on the platform.

She has been documenting her egg freezing journey since the end of 2024 and last month opened up about her ordeal with adult acne.