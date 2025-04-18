Auchterarder gym on move to new premises (with late start on Sundays)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder gym on move to new premises (with late start on Sundays)

Physique Factory Gym is relocating round the corner from Auchterarder High Street to Montrose Road

By Morag Lindsay
ivy covered workshop building on Montrose Road , Auchterarder
Physique Factory Gym is moving into the former Firmus Group premises in Montrose Road, Auchterarder. Image: Google Maps

A popular Auchterarder gym is on the move to bigger premises round the corner.

Physique Factory Gym is currently based upstairs at 54 High Street.

But councillors have now approved its plans to relocate to an empty former workshop on Montrose Road, less than 100 metres away.

Physique Factory bosses say the new ground floor premises will be more accessible, allowing them to open up to a wider range of people.

They also agreed to a suggestion that they delay their opening hours from 8am to 9am on Sundays at the request of neighbours.

Montrose Road resident April Connell made the plea to Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Ivy covered former workshop on Montrose Road, Auchterarder
The new home of Physique Factory Gym in Auchterarder. Image: Google Maps

She said: “In summer, if our windows are open and we’re hearing gym users that early in the morning, it won’t be conducive to a happy life”.

Councillors also asked for translucent film to be added to upper storey windows to protect neighbours’ privacy.

Auchterarder gym will breathe new life into empty building

The committee heard current gym member visits range from about 10-25 members, spaced out across the day.

No classes will be held at the new location.

And the plan is to cap gym membership at 120 people, with a maximum of 15 members in attendance at any one time.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council approved the Auchterarder gym plans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The opening hours will be from 6.30am-9pm on weekdays, 8am-6pm on Saturdays and 9am-6pm on Sundays.

The ground floor of the Montrose Road premises will comprise the gym, office and changing facilities, while the mezzanine level will be used for storage.

The workshop was last used by the Firmus Group building services company. It  has since moved to Hunter Street, Auchterarder.

‘Gym users are responsible people’

The Auchterarder gym plans attracted 15 objections and 20 letters of support.

Critics said they were worried about the impact on parking and road safety around the High Street and Montrose Road.

Keith Allan head and shoulders
Keith Allan, Strathallan Conservative councillor, sits on the planning committee.

Auchterarder councillor Keith Allan, who sits on the planning committee said he sympathised with parking concerns.

But the committee was persuaded that moving an existing gym business around the corner would not make issues worse.

“People who attend a gym are normally responsible people,” said Mr Allan.

“I wish the owners well.”

