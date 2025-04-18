Auchterarder gym on move to new premises (with late start on Sundays)

A popular Auchterarder gym is on the move to bigger premises round the corner.

Physique Factory Gym is currently based upstairs at 54 High Street.

But councillors have now approved its plans to relocate to an empty former workshop on Montrose Road, less than 100 metres away.

Physique Factory bosses say the new ground floor premises will be more accessible, allowing them to open up to a wider range of people.

They also agreed to a suggestion that they delay their opening hours from 8am to 9am on Sundays at the request of neighbours.

Montrose Road resident April Connell made the plea to Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

She said: “In summer, if our windows are open and we’re hearing gym users that early in the morning, it won’t be conducive to a happy life”.

Councillors also asked for translucent film to be added to upper storey windows to protect neighbours’ privacy.

Auchterarder gym will breathe new life into empty building

The committee heard current gym member visits range from about 10-25 members, spaced out across the day.

No classes will be held at the new location.

And the plan is to cap gym membership at 120 people, with a maximum of 15 members in attendance at any one time.

The opening hours will be from 6.30am-9pm on weekdays, 8am-6pm on Saturdays and 9am-6pm on Sundays.

The ground floor of the Montrose Road premises will comprise the gym, office and changing facilities, while the mezzanine level will be used for storage.

The workshop was last used by the Firmus Group building services company. It has since moved to Hunter Street, Auchterarder.

‘Gym users are responsible people’

The Auchterarder gym plans attracted 15 objections and 20 letters of support.

Critics said they were worried about the impact on parking and road safety around the High Street and Montrose Road.

Auchterarder councillor Keith Allan, who sits on the planning committee said he sympathised with parking concerns.

But the committee was persuaded that moving an existing gym business around the corner would not make issues worse.

“People who attend a gym are normally responsible people,” said Mr Allan.

“I wish the owners well.”