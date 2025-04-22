Aberfeldy anger as controversial Grow Wild plans expand throughout Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberfeldy anger as controversial Grow Wild plans expand throughout Perthshire

Perth and Kinross Council's Grow Wild scheme sparked widespread fury last summer. This year's rewilding plans are already proving unpopular.

By Morag Lindsay
Val Ferguson next to Aberfeldy playpark with Grow Wild sign on fence
Aberfeldy campaigner Val Ferguson at the Moness Crescent playpark, one of several set for the Grow Wild treatment. Image: Marieke McBean

Residents say they’re fighting for their public spaces as a controversial rewilding strategy goes Perthshire-wide.

Signs are appearing in parks and play areas across Perth and Kinross, advising passers-by about the Grow Wild scheme.

They say locals can expect longer grass, more wildflowers, fewer chemicals and less strimming.

But the Perth and Kinross Council plans are already sparking anger in places like Aberfeldy.

Grow Wild sign on post in ground with play park and houses behind
A Grow Wild sign at Tayside Crescent, Aberfeldy. Image: Marieke McBean

Residents fear the wild areas will lead to dog fouling, litter, and ticks, as well as discouraging youngsters from playing outdoor games.

And a proposal to leave land around the town’s Black Watch monument unmown has been declared a non-starter.

Aberfeldy resident Val Ferguson says the idea is disrespectful to the birthplace of the historic Perthshire regiment.

And she claims Grow Wild isn’t needed in a place like Aberfeldy.

Val Ferguson, arms folded , next to Black Watch monument in Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy resident Val Ferguson says the Black Watch monument can’t be left to Grow Wild. Image: Marieke McBean

“We live in the countryside,” said Val.

“You only have to walk 100 yards and you’re in the actual wild. You don’t have to take children’s play parks away from them.”

Aberfeldy fears follow last year’s Grow Wild unrest

This is year two for Grow Wild after the first phase was rolled out in Perth and the surrounding area last summer.

The council says it wants to encourage biodiversity, reduce carbon emissions and “create more interesting open spaces”.

But its efforts proved unpopular last year.

Grow Wild sign with green park and Schiehallion behind
Another Grow Wild sign in Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Supplied
Overgrown grass at junction beside A90 road between Perth and Dundee
The council said some of last year’s unkempt verges were due to staff shortages and warm, wet weather, not rewilding. Image: Supplied

Residents complained about inaccessible play areas, dangerous road verges, unmown cemeteries and weeds running rampant.

And critics labelled the policy cost-cutting in disguise.

Aberfeldy Grow Wild proposals must be implemented ‘sensibly’

Aberfeldy councillor John Duff organised a meeting between council officers and residents concerned about the Grow Wild plans.

He said he would work to ensure the proposals are introduced “sensibly, in areas of the town which can cope with the changes”.

John Duff smiling in grey suit wearing blue Conservative party rosette on chest
Councillor John Duff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Children’s play areas and sports pitches will largely be untouched,” said Mr Duff.

“And high amenity places, such as the area around the Black Watch monument, will continue to be maintained.”

A walkabout of target areas is also planned.

And he’s been told funding is available for tree and bulb planting and wildflower seeding to encourage pollinators and make wilder areas more attractive.

But Mr Duff said the council has to acknowledge that funding cuts are a factor too.

Grow Wild sign next to park bench with Black Watch monument behind
What does Grow Wild mean for Aberfeldy’s Black Watch monument? Image: Marieke McBean

“The reality is that the SNP have cut the ground maintenance budget by over £700,000 in the last three years with a further £400,000 of cuts still to come,” he said.

“The team just doesn’t have the resources it would need and has to make savings.

“This will involve no longer cutting the grass beneath trees and expanding the no-mow areas around the edges of some other open spaces.”

Council responds to Grow Wild concerns

Perth and Kinross Council defended its Grow Wild strategy in Aberfeldy and elsewhere.

A spokesperson said: “This is an approach to parks and open space management which is now widely used throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“We are working closely with all communities, including residents in Aberfeldy, to ensure public spaces remain fit for community use while encouraging biodiversity.”

