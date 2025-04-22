Aberfeldy anger as controversial Grow Wild plans expand throughout Perthshire

Residents say they’re fighting for their public spaces as a controversial rewilding strategy goes Perthshire-wide.

Signs are appearing in parks and play areas across Perth and Kinross, advising passers-by about the Grow Wild scheme.

They say locals can expect longer grass, more wildflowers, fewer chemicals and less strimming.

But the Perth and Kinross Council plans are already sparking anger in places like Aberfeldy.

Residents fear the wild areas will lead to dog fouling, litter, and ticks, as well as discouraging youngsters from playing outdoor games.

And a proposal to leave land around the town’s Black Watch monument unmown has been declared a non-starter.

Aberfeldy resident Val Ferguson says the idea is disrespectful to the birthplace of the historic Perthshire regiment.

And she claims Grow Wild isn’t needed in a place like Aberfeldy.

“We live in the countryside,” said Val.

“You only have to walk 100 yards and you’re in the actual wild. You don’t have to take children’s play parks away from them.”

Aberfeldy fears follow last year’s Grow Wild unrest

This is year two for Grow Wild after the first phase was rolled out in Perth and the surrounding area last summer.

The council says it wants to encourage biodiversity, reduce carbon emissions and “create more interesting open spaces”.

But its efforts proved unpopular last year.

Residents complained about inaccessible play areas, dangerous road verges, unmown cemeteries and weeds running rampant.

And critics labelled the policy cost-cutting in disguise.

Aberfeldy Grow Wild proposals must be implemented ‘sensibly’

Aberfeldy councillor John Duff organised a meeting between council officers and residents concerned about the Grow Wild plans.

He said he would work to ensure the proposals are introduced “sensibly, in areas of the town which can cope with the changes”.

“Children’s play areas and sports pitches will largely be untouched,” said Mr Duff.

“And high amenity places, such as the area around the Black Watch monument, will continue to be maintained.”

A walkabout of target areas is also planned.

And he’s been told funding is available for tree and bulb planting and wildflower seeding to encourage pollinators and make wilder areas more attractive.

But Mr Duff said the council has to acknowledge that funding cuts are a factor too.

“The reality is that the SNP have cut the ground maintenance budget by over £700,000 in the last three years with a further £400,000 of cuts still to come,” he said.

“The team just doesn’t have the resources it would need and has to make savings.

“This will involve no longer cutting the grass beneath trees and expanding the no-mow areas around the edges of some other open spaces.”

Council responds to Grow Wild concerns

Perth and Kinross Council defended its Grow Wild strategy in Aberfeldy and elsewhere.

A spokesperson said: “This is an approach to parks and open space management which is now widely used throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“We are working closely with all communities, including residents in Aberfeldy, to ensure public spaces remain fit for community use while encouraging biodiversity.”