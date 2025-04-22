‘Shadow flicker’ complaint sparks shutdowns of Aviva’s wind turbine in Perth

Aviva has been invoking shutdowns of its wind turbine in Perth after a neighbour’s complaint was backed by the council.

The 77-metre tall turbine, next to the insurance company’s office at Pitheavlis, was officially opened in November last year.

Aviva says the turbine, along with existing solar panels at the site, should generate 100% of its electricity demands.

But it has already suffered a setback after Perth and Kinross Council found it had breached a planning condition.

Perth and Kinross Council says shadow flicker complaint ‘justified’

The council says it received a “justified” complaint from a resident over the structure’s ‘shadow flicker’.

This is a visual phenomenon where rotating wind turbine blades cast moving shadows on sunny days, causing annoyance to neighbours.

The length and position of the shadow and frequency of the flicker depend on factors such as wind speed and direction, cloud cover, illumination from the sun and its position in the sky.

Aviva’s 18-page shadow flicker management plan – published by 350 Renewables – says such conditions can exist in Perth between late September and mid-March.

“During these times,” it says, “if the illuminance from the sun is sufficient to cast shadows, the turbine should stop.

“Otherwise, the turbine can keep operating.”

Aviva voluntarily invokes shutdowns of wind turbine at Pitheavlis

The council received evidence on February 6 that Aviva had breached a condition of its planning consent relating to shadow flicker.

It opened an enforcement action that ruled the complaint was “justified”.

Council planning officer Sean Panton wrote: “A breach of planning control has occurred and the developer implemented additional shutdown protocols voluntarily and in line with the shadow flicker management plan.

“The breach of condition 18, in so far as we are aware, has been resolved entirely.”

Aviva says additional shutdowns as a result of the complaint will be “extremely minimal, amounting to a few minutes should those weather conditions occur again.”

An Aviva spokeswoman added: “As a planning condition of the turbine, we are required to have a shadow flicker management plan.

“This was completed by a specialist consultancy and implemented prior to commissioning our turbine. Aviva has complied with all planning controls.

“Recently, we received a complaint from a local resident, which was communicated to us via Perth and Kinross Council.

“In response, our consultant amended the shadow flicker management plan.

“The revised plan was then implemented by our appointed turbine asset management contractor.

“The council has confirmed the complaint has been resolved to its satisfaction.

“We remain committed to maintaining open communication with the Perth community and ensuring our operations meet all regulatory requirements.”

The turbine was approved by Perth and Kinross Council in 2022.

Residents admitted they were shocked by its size when it was being installed in October 2024.

When First Minister John Swinney opened the structure the following month, it was revealed it had been named Aurora by pupils at Viewlands Primary School in Perth.

In December last year, The Courier reported that Aviva had been told of Perth and Kinross Council’s safety concerns over its plan to emblazon the structure with a large company logo.