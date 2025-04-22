‘Shadow flicker’ complaint sparks shutdowns of Aviva’s wind turbine in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

‘Shadow flicker’ complaint sparks shutdowns of Aviva’s wind turbine in Perth

The firm has been switching off its renewable energy source after the council said the moan was "justified".

By Stephen Eighteen
The Aviva wind turbine in Pitbeavlis, Perth overlooking homes in Oakbank.
The Aviva wind turbine overlooks homes in Oakbank. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Aviva has been invoking shutdowns of its wind turbine in Perth after a neighbour’s complaint was backed by the council.

The 77-metre tall turbine, next to the insurance company’s office at Pitheavlis, was officially opened in November last year.

Aviva says the turbine, along with existing solar panels at the site, should generate 100% of its electricity demands.

But it has already suffered a setback after Perth and Kinross Council found it had breached a planning condition.

Perth and Kinross Council says shadow flicker complaint ‘justified’

The council says it received a “justified” complaint from a resident over the structure’s ‘shadow flicker’.

This is a visual phenomenon where rotating wind turbine blades cast moving shadows on sunny days, causing annoyance to neighbours.

The length and position of the shadow and frequency of the flicker depend on factors such as wind speed and direction, cloud cover, illumination from the sun and its position in the sky.

Hohn Swinney and Aviva Group CEO Amanda Blanc at the official opening of the turbine. Image: Aviva

Aviva’s 18-page shadow flicker management plan – published by 350 Renewables – says such conditions can exist in Perth between late September and mid-March.

“During these times,” it says, “if the illuminance from the sun is sufficient to cast shadows, the turbine should stop.

“Otherwise, the turbine can keep operating.”

Aviva voluntarily invokes shutdowns of wind turbine at Pitheavlis

The council received evidence on February 6 that Aviva had breached a condition of its planning consent relating to shadow flicker.

It opened an enforcement action that ruled the complaint was “justified”.

Council planning officer Sean Panton wrote: “A breach of planning control has occurred and the developer implemented additional shutdown protocols voluntarily and in line with the shadow flicker management plan.

“The breach of condition 18, in so far as we are aware, has been resolved entirely.”

Aviva says additional shutdowns as a result of the complaint will be “extremely minimal, amounting to a few minutes should those weather conditions occur again.”

The wind turbine has become a topic of much debate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An Aviva spokeswoman added: “As a planning condition of the turbine, we are required to have a shadow flicker management plan.

“This was completed by a specialist consultancy and implemented prior to commissioning our turbine. Aviva has complied with all planning controls.

“Recently, we received a complaint from a local resident, which was communicated to us via Perth and Kinross Council.

“In response, our consultant amended the shadow flicker management plan.

“The revised plan was then implemented by our appointed turbine asset management contractor.

“The council has confirmed the complaint has been resolved to its satisfaction.

“We remain committed to maintaining open communication with the Perth community and ensuring our operations meet all regulatory requirements.”

The turbine was approved by Perth and Kinross Council in 2022.

Residents admitted they were shocked by its size when it was being installed in October 2024.

When First Minister John Swinney opened the structure the following month, it was revealed it had been named Aurora by pupils at Viewlands Primary School in Perth.

In December last year, The Courier reported that Aviva had been told of Perth and Kinross Council’s safety concerns over its plan to emblazon the structure with a large company logo.

More from Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre delayed yet again as new pool leak discovered
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Fake police officer and drug-driver caught after crash
Kinross Parish Church.
'Discrimination' as Kinross-shire churches ban gay candidates from minister job
The Courier's Finn Nixon after getting off the bus at Glasgow Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I tried the new Dundee to Glasgow Airport bus - is it a good…
Police officers were seen entering the property in Campsie Road in the Letham area of Perth.
Man, 33, accused of assault to danger of life after incident at Perth property
To go with story by Bryan Copland. High street round-up including Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline Picture shows; Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
High street round-up: Fife publican's 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa…
Val Ferguson next to Aberfeldy playpark with Grow Wild sign on fence
Aberfeldy anger as controversial Grow Wild plans expand throughout Perthshire
3
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro
Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment
Ann Durston.
Perthshire businesswoman puts 'busy all the time' coffee shop on the market
Morris Court, Perth
'Luxurious' £140-a-night Perth holiday let closes after council planning probe
2

Conversation