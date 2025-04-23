Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross pavement parking hotspots revealed as fines top 500

Here are the locations where the greatest number of penalty charge notices have been dished out since Perth and Kinross Council outlawed pavement parking

By Morag Lindsay
Woman with pushchair walking past row of cars parked on pavement
Pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs are all prohibited in Perth and Kinross. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More than 500 drivers have been hit with £100 fines since pavement parking was outlawed in Perth and Kinross.

And a number of penalty charge hotspots are already emerging.

St Catherine’s Road in Perth tops the table, with 11 tickets in the first two months of the ban.

But Ruthven Street in Auchterarder is close behind with nine fines.

Perth and Kinross Council started enforcing the pavement parking ban on January 6 this year.

St Catherine's Road, Perth, with flats on one side and retail park on the other
St Catherine’s Road tops the table for pavement parking offences. Image: Google Maps

By the end of February wardens had issued 525 penalty charge notices.

Another 53 drivers had been fined for parking at dropped kerbs across Perth and Kinross.

And 45 received tickets for double parking.

Perth and Kinross pavement parking top 12

The figures were obtained through a freedom of information request.

They show warden activity was well spread across Perth and Kinross in the first two months of the ban.

penalty charge notice under car windscreen
Anyone caught pavement parking in Perth and Kinross faces a £100 fine. Image: Shutterstock

Only one or two fines were recorded at most locations on most days.

However, four vehicles were fined for pavement parking on the Aldour Industrial Estate, Pitlochry, on January 13.

Another four received the same treatment at Almondgrove Place on the Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth, on February 17.

And four separate tickets were handed out on a rural road off the A827 at Logierait on January 8, 9, 10 and 12.

Entrance to Aldour industrial estate, Pitlochry
The Aldour industrial estate, Pitlochry. Image: Google Maps

The top 12 pavement parking hotspots were:

St Catherine’s Road, Perth (11)

Ruthven Street, Auchterarder (9)

Tweedsmuir Road, Perth (8)

Inchbrakie Drive, Crieff (7)

Mill Street, Perth (7)

Whitecraigs, Kinnesswood (7)

Newhouse Road, Perth (6)

Pullar Terrace, Perth (6)

Main Street Glenfarg (5)

Levenbridge Place, Kinross (5)

Glengarry Road, Perth (5)

Dunkeld Road, Perth (5)

Perth and Kinross Council hopes pavement parking breaches will reduce

Pavement parking, double parking and parking across dropped kerbs is prohibited under The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

But it was left up to local councils to decide when to start enforcing the rules.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council started enforcing the pavement parking ban on January 6. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council says pavement parking can cause hazards, particularly to people with mobility or sight impairments, as well as damaging pavements.

A spokesperson said: “Although we are enforcing the ban on pavement parking by issuing penalty charge notices, our hope is the number of these issued will fall as motorists become used to the new rules.”

Residents can report pavement parking, double parking, and parking at dropped crossings using the My PKC service.

Conversation