More than 500 drivers have been hit with £100 fines since pavement parking was outlawed in Perth and Kinross.

And a number of penalty charge hotspots are already emerging.

St Catherine’s Road in Perth tops the table, with 11 tickets in the first two months of the ban.

But Ruthven Street in Auchterarder is close behind with nine fines.

Perth and Kinross Council started enforcing the pavement parking ban on January 6 this year.

By the end of February wardens had issued 525 penalty charge notices.

Another 53 drivers had been fined for parking at dropped kerbs across Perth and Kinross.

And 45 received tickets for double parking.

Perth and Kinross pavement parking top 12

The figures were obtained through a freedom of information request.

They show warden activity was well spread across Perth and Kinross in the first two months of the ban.

Only one or two fines were recorded at most locations on most days.

However, four vehicles were fined for pavement parking on the Aldour Industrial Estate, Pitlochry, on January 13.

Another four received the same treatment at Almondgrove Place on the Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth, on February 17.

And four separate tickets were handed out on a rural road off the A827 at Logierait on January 8, 9, 10 and 12.

The top 12 pavement parking hotspots were:

St Catherine’s Road, Perth (11)

Ruthven Street, Auchterarder (9)

Tweedsmuir Road, Perth (8)

Inchbrakie Drive, Crieff (7)

Mill Street, Perth (7)

Whitecraigs, Kinnesswood (7)

Newhouse Road, Perth (6)

Pullar Terrace, Perth (6)

Main Street Glenfarg (5)

Levenbridge Place, Kinross (5)

Glengarry Road, Perth (5)

Dunkeld Road, Perth (5)

Perth and Kinross Council hopes pavement parking breaches will reduce

Pavement parking, double parking and parking across dropped kerbs is prohibited under The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

But it was left up to local councils to decide when to start enforcing the rules.

Perth and Kinross Council says pavement parking can cause hazards, particularly to people with mobility or sight impairments, as well as damaging pavements.

A spokesperson said: “Although we are enforcing the ban on pavement parking by issuing penalty charge notices, our hope is the number of these issued will fall as motorists become used to the new rules.”

Residents can report pavement parking, double parking, and parking at dropped crossings using the My PKC service.