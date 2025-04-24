Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum bosses did NOT accept controversial £170k council bailout

Culture Perth and Kinross chiefs claim museum staff were verbally abused amid the public backlash over the funding offer.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum exterior
Councillors discussed Perth Museum funding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth Museum bosses say they did not take up the offer of a £170,000 funding bailout from the council.

The money was initially set aside for the cafe inside the £27 million museum in 2024.

It was made available for Culture Perth and Kinross general funds earlier this year but the proposal sparked a furious public backlash on social media.

And Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout says the anger spilled over into real life.

“There has been quite a lot of negative feeling,” she said.

“And some of our staff have faced verbal abuse as a result of some of the negative and inaccurate coverage.”

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey later disputed Ms Smout’s claims of “misinformation” around the use of public money.

Helen Smout walking past display cases in Perth Museum
Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She updated councillors on Perth Museum‘s first year at a meeting on Wednesday.

Ms Smout confirmed the cafe has yet to break even, saying it was forced to absorb additional costs in its first year.

But she insisted its finances are “on an upward trend”, and said culture chiefs would like to hand it over to a private operator at the end of its second year.

Perth Museum funding in spotlight

Culture Perth and Kinross was forced to take on the running of the cafe just weeks before the museum opened.

It had made two failed bids to find a private operator by that point.

And the cafe was already proving controversial, with critics claiming it would draw trade away from existing businesses.

Perth Museum cafe with lots of people seated at tables under a high ceiling with tall windows
Perth Museum cafe funding has been a rare blot on the attraction’s successful first year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council set aside £170,000 to help with its running costs in February 2024.

And councillors gave their chief financial officer the authority to release the money to Culture Perth and Kinross general funds, if necessary, in February this year.

At the time, the charity which runs cultural services on behalf of the council was said to be losing “significantly more” money than bosses had budgeted for.

Culture Perth and Kinross ended the year with a projected £617,767 deficit.

But Ms Smout said the offered bailout hadn’t been necessary.

Perth Museum interior, with Stone of Destiny experience in tall wooden section in centre of floor and two floors of other exhibits all around
Perth Museum is home to the Stone of Destiny, and much more. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We have never drawn down on that money,” she told the council’s scrutiny and performance committee on Wednesday.

“There has been no public money that has gone into the cafe in its first year.”

Taxpayer funding paid for Perth Museum building

Ms Smout said the cafe sits within a trading company, alongside retail and venue hire, and this larger entity is profitable.

But pressed on the finances of the cafe itself, she acknowledged it is still running at a loss.

Mr Bailey, vice-convener of the committee, welcomed the progress.

But he said he did not accept the statement that there had been no subsidies.

Alasdair Bailey in navy jumper standing in front of wall
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The cafe exists within a building built by the taxpayer,” he said.

“And a commercial operator could not afford to cover those losses for the year.

“So I do take issue with the accusation that this is misinformation.”

Numbers add up for new attraction

The committee was presented with a raft of other figures relating to the year-old museum on Wednesday.

Official visitor numbers are now standing at just over 258,000.

It has a 98% satisfaction rate in visitor surveys.

And 67% of those questioned say they have an improved perception of Perth as a place to live and work.

Councillors were also told there have been two million additional visits to Perth High Street since the museum opened last March.

Officers are working with businesses to find out what this boost has meant for them.

