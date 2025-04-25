Perth Museum Macbeth exhibition puts Perthshire front and centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perth Museum Macbeth exhibition puts Perthshire front and centre

Macbeth is Perth Museum's third paid-for exhibition, and perhaps the one most likely to resonate with local audiences

By Morag Lindsay
man holding crown with sinister looking face on wall behind him
Andrew Wallace takes a closer look at the crown worn by actor Michael Fassbender in the 2015 film Macbeth at Perth Museum: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Perthshire and its people take centre stage in the new Macbeth exhibition at Perth Museum.

Shakespeare’s flawed hero might get star billing.

But much of the display space is given over to the real-life Macbeth, the Alba he reigned over, and the Scotland of Shakespeare’s time.

Exhibits range from an 11th century sword to a Birnam Oak seedling, which might one day become part of a restored Birnam Wood.

And the reality behind Macbeth’s famous witches is explored in chilling stories from the Perthshire witch trials.

Interior of Perth Museum Macbeth exhibition with large pictures of witches on walls
The real-life witch trials are explored in Macbeth: An Exhibition at Perth Museum. image: DC Thomson

Shakespeare wrote Macbeth to appeal to the nature of his monarch, King James VI of Scotland and I of England, who was obsessed with superstition and witchcraft.

And the treatment being meted out to innocent women and men accused of witchcraft at that time is as gory as anything in “the Scottish play”.

The names of dozens of local victims are written on the walls around the exhibition.

Exhibitions officer David Freeburn says the story of Macbeth is rooted in this area, and the new home of the Stone of Destiny is the perfect place to tell it.

Man surrounded by installation of daggers dangling from ceiling lit red from behind at Perth museum Macbeth exhibition
Is this a dagger which David McLeod sees before him at Perth Museum’s Macbeth exhibition? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“We’re really keen to tell stories that are worldwide and local,” he said.

“And there is so much about this one that really places it here.”

Perth Museum a start point for Perthshire Macbeth journey

A map on one wall pinpoints local locations with links to Macbeth.

They include Dunkeld Cathedral – mentioned in the play as Duncan’s seat of power.

The nearby Birnam Oak is thought to be the last survivor of the moving forest foretold by the Weird Sisters in Macbeth.

Oak seedling growing from acorn in glass display case at Perth Museum
A seedling from the mighty Birnam Oak. Image: DC Thomson

And Moot Hill at Scone was the place where kings were made since Pictish times.

Dunsinane Hill, Glamis Castle and Loch Leven Priory all share connections with Macbeth too.

Perth Museum curators hope visitors to the exhibition will be encouraged to go on and explore the wider area.

Famous names and first edition add sparkle to story

Other highlights of Macbeth: An Exhibition include tributes to famous Macbeths, such as Orson Welles and Sir Ian McKellen, and costumes from the 2015 Hollywood film starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

Woman next to king and queen costumes
Perth Museum exhibition assistant Niamh Finlay with costumes and props from the 2015 Michael Fassbender film of Macbeth. Image: Phil Hannah
Macbeth poster from Orson Welles film
A movie poster from Orson Welles’ Macbeth at Perth Museum. Image: DC Thomson

And among the rarest treasures is an original copy of William Shakespeare’s First Folio on loan from the National Library of Scotland.

Macbeth: An Exhibition opens today, April 25, and runs to August 31.

Tickets can be bought at the museum or booked in advance through Perthshire Box Office.

The museum is open daily from 10am. Entry to the permanent galleries and the Stone of Destiny exhibit is free.

More from Perth & Kinross

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Missing tooth and sex fiend's VPN phone hack
Dewars centre exterior
Perth's Dewars gym nears 100k visitors since move from flood-hit Bell's Sports Centre
Tailbacks on Crieff Road.
No end in sight after 5 weeks of 'nightmare' congestion on key Perth road
Castle Huntly absconder Raymond McCourt.
Murderer who fled Tayside open prison found after 3 days on the run
3
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Equestrian boss spared jail for causing aunt's death in Perthshire truck accident
Heathcote Road, Crieff.
Flat in converted Crieff church with beautiful original arched windows for sale
Simon Tierney and Patrick Kerr are facing significant jail time.
Fife thugs facing jail for Rewind Festival assault that left victim blind in one…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Six times the limit at children's playpark
Traffic queueing on the Dundee-bound approach to the Swallow Roundabout on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Hundreds complain about 'outrageous' Swallow Roundabout delays as councillor takes case to transport secretary
55
Former Premier Bingo on South Methven Street, Perth
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Bingo hall to community centre and gate 'to stop vandals'

Conversation