Fife thugs facing jail for Rewind Festival assault that left victim blind in one eye

Patrick Kerr and Simon Tierney were seen punching and kicking their victim "with force" as he lay on the ground.

By Ciaran Shanks
Simon Tierney and Patrick Kerr are facing significant jail time.
A university lecturer may lose his right eye after being subjected to a vicious attack at the Rewind Festival in Perthshire.

The 53-year-old was left blinded, had six of his teeth chipped and had a metal plate inserted to his jaw following the heinous assault at the 2023 Scone Palace live music event.

Patrick Kerr, 33, and Simon Tierney, 38, are now facing substantial prison sentences.

The High Court in Dundee heard how the man did not know the pair but had “polite” conversations with them initially.

However, matters took a violent turn after the man – who was at the music festival with his family – decided to walk away from an “aggressive” Tierney.

He had repeatedly refused the offer of a chip from Tierney while they stood at the food stall at around 9.30pm.

‘Permanent loss of vision’

Advocate depute Brian Bell said: “The complainer was punched on the head and knocked to the ground.

“Both accused were seen to repeatedly punch and kick him on the head and body whilst he was on the ground.”

He said: “Nearby security staff and others came to assist and they were pulled away.

“The incident appeared to have been brief, but the complainer was described as being kicked and punched with force.”

Patrick Kerr. Image: Facebook
Simon Tierney
Simon Tierney. Image: Spindrift Photo Agency

Kerr and Tierney, both of Glenrothes, were restrained by security when police arrived and both complained about being attacked.

Tierney claimed he was knocked out and when he came to, he saw Kerr fighting with a group of people.

The victim was initially treated by the on-site doctor in the medical tent before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

An eye specialist saw the man had a “major haematoma” and “extensive internal damage” to his right eye.

Mr Bell added: “The complainer has suffered the permanent loss of vision in his right eye.”

‘Life-changing consequences’

The man further suffered a broken orbital bone and a plate was fitted to his jaw with screws after it was also broken.

Surgery was carried out in order to try and “preserve the structure” of his eye.

It remains a possibility that the man may have to have his right eye removed completely.

Rewind crowd
The assault happened on the Saturday of the 2023 festival weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

The court was told that when he was 18, the man had been diagnosed with a condition known as keratoconus which causes progressive thinning to the cornea.

In his own words, the victim said his “right eye was his good eye”.

“He now has a white stick and struggles to see more than three metres,” the prosecutor added.

“The loss of his eye has had life-changing consequences as reflected in the victim impact statement.”

Mr Bell said the victim, a Perthshire resident, was a lecturer at the University of Highlands and Islands.

Jail term inevitable

Kerr and Tierney pled guilty to repeatedly punching the man on the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground on July 22 2023.

They then repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body while he lay on the ground to his severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement.

Solicitor advocate Gordon Martin, for gas engineer Tierney, said his client accepted a jail term was inevitable but asked for his bail to be continued so he can make arrangements for his business.

He attended court with a large holdall.

Kerr’s defence counsel, David Taylor, said his client – who was previously remanded – had been struck from behind before joining in with a melee.

Judge Lord Renucci deferred sentence until next month for a social work to be prepared and remanded both men in custody meantime.

They will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

