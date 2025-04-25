Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s Dewars gym nears 100k visitors since move from flood-hit Bell’s Sports Centre

Live Active Leisure moved the gym equipment to the Dewars Centre after Bell's Sports Centre was wrecked in the 2023 floodgates fiasco.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Dewars centre exterior
Live Active Leisure says the new gym at the Dewars Centre is a big hit with the Perth public. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The new gym at Perth’s Dewars Centre is shaping up to be even more popular than its predecessor at Bell’s Sports Centre.

Live Active Leisure (LAL) bosses say there have been almost 100,000 visits since its launch last September.

Dewars, the centre for curling in Perth, became home to a 100-station gym, plus two fitness studios, after the previous facilities at Bell’s were wrecked in the October 2023 floodgates fiasco.

LAL chief executive Paul Cromwell briefed councillors on the state of play at Dewars this week.

Latest figures show there have been 98,725 visits to the gym and fitness studios.

Large open area filled with gym equipment
Inside Perth’s Dewars Centre gym. Image: Live Active Leisure

A total of 4,358 different customers aged 11-90 have used them.

One in four were aged 11-17, and one in 10 was over 64.

And a number of future and current Olympic and Commonwealth athletes have been making use of the fitness facilities.

Older man being shown round gym equipment at Dewars centre
The Dewars gym at Glover Street, Perth, is popular with users of all ages. Image: Live Active Leisure

Mr Cromwell says the figures are “really positive”.

“On average, we’re looking at 16,000 usages per month,” he said.

“They’re on target to exceed the figures we achieved when the new fitness facilities opened at Bell’s.”

Dewars gym supporting more than 40 of Perth’s top athletes

Mr Cromwell updated Perth and Kinross Council’s scrutiny and performance committee on Wednesday.

He said Dewars was delivering for a wide range of people, as well as elite sports men and women.

Women in fitness class at Dewars gym
The Dewars Centre gym hosts a range of Perth groups. Image: Live Active Leisure

“We have over 40 athletes receiving strength and conditioning training to help them in their sports,” he said.

“Their sports include hockey, curling, basketball, swimming, judo, football and athletics, to name but a few.”

And he added: “The fact we have got better numbers than what was a really good facility at Bell’s gives us a clear reflection that people are enjoying the facilities.”

Perth sports centres face uncertain futures

Bell’s Sports Centre suffered around £2 million of flood damage on October 8, 2023 after the floodgates on the North Inch were left open.

Its gym and fitness studios had only just opened the previous summer following a £750,000 revamp.

The indoor bowling rink at Dewars had to be removed to make way for the gym gear.

Gym equipment under water inside Bell's Sports Centre
Bell’s Sports Centre was badly flooded. Image: Perthshire Local

Both the Dewars and Bell’s centres are facing uncertain futures after councillors approved plans for a new PH2O leisure centre on the site of Thimblerow car park in the city centre.

Campaigners want the new venue to be built at Glover Street, the current home of the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.

Sports groups are also opposing the council’s plan to turn Bell’s into an unheated event space with indoor pitches.

Councillors will re-examine the plans for PH2O, Dewars and Bell’s in June.

• The Courier has campaigned for an ambitious new leisure complex in Perth that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

